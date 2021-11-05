11/05/2021 at 23:48 CET

Real Madrid scored an important victory in Munich against Bayern, 76-80, holding on to Guerschon Yabusele when in the final three minutes both Walter Tavares What Vincent Poirier they were eliminated by five personnel.

Madrid went out for all from the beginning and the presence of Alberto abalde and Adam Hanga, taking turns in the base position, he showed it, although it was Walter Tavares and Guerscon Yabusele who were in charge of blowing up the team in the first five minutes.

The 4-11 in the middle of the first quarter with Tavares dominating under the hoops and 5 points and Yabusele with 6 points, made Bayern react, which through Augustine Rubit turned the tables in an almost incredible way.

Madrid went dark and did not see the basket again until the final moments of the quarter when Vincent Poirier scored the tie at 13 with which the first 10 minutes ended.

Rubit he extended his state of grace by scoring the first two baskets of the second act, 17-13 (min.11). Madrid had not scored any of the 6 triples they had tried and it had to be Sergio Llull, of course, the one who opened the can from a long distance. Tristan Vukcevic took note and another triple returned Madrid to blue numbers, 17-19 (m.12).

Madrid began to give good feelings behind and in attack and only the spectacular work and success of Othello Hunter delayed the advance of the Madrid marker, but the 5 triples scored and another arreón of strength and power of Yabusele, with an NBA dunk in counterattack with assistance from Jeff Taylor, determined that at halftime the team of Pablo Laso went away with a 32-43 on the scoreboard.

The 30 points scored by the Spanish team in this second quarter are the best explanation for what happened, together with the fact that only 4 balls were lost and the rebound was dominated by 15-21.

Bayern came out better in the third quarter and in 2.30 minutes they scored a partial 9-2 (41-45) that tightened the light and allowed them to grow in morals.

Abalde With 7 points in a row, he returned a more comfortable advantage to his team, 44-52 (m. 24.45) in a match in which Madrid did not quite take the reins of the game and in which Bayern always seemed to be one step ahead behind but with options to get on the beard of his rival.

The good defense over Vladimir lucic, and his low score, was another of the keys until that moment, although the return of Hunter He again gave wings to the German team, 49-52 (m.26). With two minutes to go in the third act, an unspoken foul on Fabien Causeur and a technique to the Madrid bench, allowed the Germans to tie on the scoreboard, 53-53.

The low score of the Spanish team, 21-10 in 8 minutes, were weighing on their performance. The entry and a basket to Llull’s table, a triple of Yabusele and two free of Rudy were the best possible reaction in 1 minute, 53-60, although the good performance of Darrun Hilliard, 58-60, they left all the options open for the last period.

Deshaun Thomas he tied the game again, 60-60, and HilliardFrom the free kick, he gave the Bavarians an advantage, 62-60 (m.31.30), after many minutes. Rudy on his first triple on the fifth try and another on Causeur They returned Madrid to dominance on the scoreboard, 62-66 (m.33.20).

With Tavares and Poirier on the track, Madrid tried to unbalance under the hoops and open spaces on the perimeter, but a technique to Poirier undid Laso’s plans with its twin towers, 65-66 (m.35).

A triple of Thomas, 68-66, was answered with another by Yabusele, 68-69 but another technique, this time to Tavares, the fifth, and the fifth staff also to Poirier a few seconds later, they left Madrid without pivots for the last 3 minutes, 73-69.

Yabusele he emerged again and a triple and two free games, plus another two free ones by Llull in the last seconds, gave Madrid the victory 76-80.