01/05/2022 at 01:11 CET

betfair

CUP OF THE KING: Alcoyano vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid is not here to give Alcoyano a gift from Reyes again. The Whites fell against Getafe on the last day of the League and are now making their debut in the Cup against some Levantines who eliminated them in a similar situation last season 2-1. Ancelotti seems to have learned little or nothing from what happened to Zidane after leaving Benzema, Modric, Courtois or Mendy at home. It smells like Carletto is going to get an eleven with the disputed Marcelo, Isco, Mariano and company. It is like thinking that whites can fall.

TO [8.50] Alcoyano is quoted to go round with its brand new goalkeeper Jose Juan looking to be the MVP of the match again. The locals, if they do not have to go to extra time with the whites, are paid quota [14.00] that go to the round of 32 of the KO competition Madrid is going to play with fire, but let’s also be consistent and it is normal that they do not burn.

A win for the white team in the 90 minutes has a quota prize of [1.18]. It’s time to get a little creative in search of another installment that gives us more value. It is in this situation when we believe that there will be many goals in this game because few or none trust how solid Vallejo, Marcelo or Lunin can be behind. TO [1.60] It is paid for Madrid to win and for there to be more than 2.5 goals in the match.

Speaking of goals, the big favorite to see the goal is a Mariano who has a quota of [1.65]. We particularly believe that the Hispanic-Dominican should not be a favorite in these matches but rather a Marco Asensio or a Rodrygo who will play and are paid at [2.40]. Both are aware that they are playing their starting position for the Super Cup next week and will want to leave a good taste in Ancelotti’s mouth.

For a tie like this we believe that there may be an extension, giving us the same as the winner. If the match is resolved in the additional 30 minutes regardless of the winner, we will earn an attractive quota of [9.50], while if the penalties were reached – also regardless of the winner – the prize would amount to [14.00]. The Cup is the tournament of surprises and Real Madrid will not want to stumble over the same stone. Embarrassment or redemption, there is no more for the whites.