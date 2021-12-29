12/28/2021

On at 20:59 CET

.

The general director of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Elena Andradas, has ensured that positive ones by self-diagnostic test that citizens do and that they communicate to the covid information number They are counted in the statistics of the region, but they are not dumped into the national surveillance system of the Ministry of Health.

This is what Andradas said this Tuesday at the press conference on the epidemiological and healthcare situation of the CAM, explaining that at the national level there is still no agreement on the criteria that these positive results must meet by self-diagnosis test when they are counted in the same way throughout the national territory.

Andradas has indicated that, according to the current surveillance system, both at the national level and in Madrid, a PCR or an antigen test can be used as a diagnostic test for active infection. Has said that no procedure has changed to identify cases, isolation recommendations or communication at the Community of Madrid and state level.

But he has specified that what has changed is that Madrid promotes early detection of possible positives from the self-diagnostic tests, carried out by individuals at the time and in the place that they consider appropriate.

If the result of these self-diagnosis tests is positive, the person must notify the free telephone number of the covid service (900 102 112) to provide their data and be informed of the measures to be taken. In the case of having symptoms, he would be referred to a health center, he pointed out.

The Ministry of Health will consider this result a true positive and will recommend self-isolation for ten days, avoid receiving visits and take the usual preventive measures, explained the head of Madrid Health.