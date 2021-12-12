12/12/2021 at 7:24 PM CET

Real Madrid extended its good league streak this Sunday and added its sixth consecutive victory in ACB after the resounding European KO at the Palau against Barça and remains as the solo leader, against Unicaja who, although he dominated in the first half and only lost a quarter, was overwhelmed by a Sergio Llull in a state of grace, which ended after the break with the illusions of an opponent that complicates his presence in the Copa del Rey (79-74).

The Spaniard, who had only appeared 17 seconds in the first two quarters, destroyed the visitors’ hopes after passing through the changing rooms in a third round in which his 13 points -with four triples included-, three rebounds, three assists and a PIR of 17 spurred on a team that started out thick but that, with a partial in favor of 31-16 in those ten minutes, he put on a new triumph and left behind his European defeat at the Palau.

Fabien Causeur, with eight points -half of his team’s in the first ten minutes-He was the only one who managed to hit the visiting ring. His teammates seemed to suffer more from the hangover of the defeat against Barça and suffered to overcome the defensive barrier designed by Fotis Katsikaris, whose players took the first quarter without excessive shine by 16-19, with Jaime Fernández and Jonathan Barreiro as main offensive arguments. , with five points each.

As Pablo Laso’s men continued in the resumption far from their best version, Unicaja remained ahead thanks to specific hits and their dominance in the rebound, something that a priori did not enter the script seeing the precedents of each other. The leader did not finish carbureting in attack although, at least, he sealed his area and prevented easy baskets from the Andalusians, who They weren’t very effective either (23-26 min 16).

Only Rudy Fernández with a pair of triples made up the statistics of an unknown Real Madrid and he offered arguments to his team to turn the result around, although the people from Malaga did not break down and also dominated the second act. With a surprising dominance in the rebounding section (13-24), the visitors went to halftime with a 31-37 in favor and their illusions intact in search of surprise at the WiZink Center.

Pablo Laso shot Llull, one of his favorite weapons, to change the panorama and the strategy returned to give it results. Four points in a row by the Spaniard after his ugly gesture at the Palau for which he has apologized and Anthony Randolph’s first triple against his fans, almost a year after his injury, returned the advantage to the whites a long time later.

A partial against 11-2 in less than three minutes forced Katsikaris to stop the game to try to stop the pajara of his own, who abused individualism and began to show symptoms of impotence, but three dunks in a row by Tavares woke up the stands and, in the middle of the party, Llull punished Malaga’s laziness in defense with another triple.

The panorama was very different, with Real Madrid already dominating the scoreboard in the equator of the third act (50-45). Ten points from the Spaniard and nine from the Cape Verdean in seven minutes changed the clash definitively. For a few moments, the typesetters responded with isolated actions that prevented the local escape, but a Llull mandarin on the house brand’s possession limit and his triple room without failure did a lot of damage and left the panorama clear for the last ten minutes (62-53, min 30).

The trends were maintained until the end. Real Madrid continued to grow and Unicaja, seeing themselves without options, continued to lower their benefits when they saw how their good work in the first half disappeared against a rival in which players like former blue Adam Hanga they continued to open a gap until the 79-74 final.

The twelfth victory of the Whites consolidates their leadership and forces the Malagueños, who today missed Abromaitis and Brizuela -two of their fittest men-, to not fail in your next commitments if you want to qualify for the Copa del Rey.