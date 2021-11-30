11/30/2021

Real Madrid conquered in 2017 its triumph in the final of the Champions League against Juventus (1-4), the great double, adding the LaLiga Santander title achieved that season, in a success that had not signed for 59 years. He had signed other doubles, such as the last one achieved by the Italian his current coach in 2014, but since 1958 he had not managed to win the League and the European Cup in the same campaign.

Since then he has signed doubles adding Liga and Copa del Rey in 1962, 1975, 1980 and 1989, of UEFA and Copa del Rey in 1986, plus The one mentioned with Ancelotti at the helm in 2014, when he defeated Atlético de Madrid in the Lisbon Champions League final and Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

In 1958 he signed the great success with a month of difference. April 27 was the day that mathematically league champion was proclaimed. It was the penultimate day of the domestic championship and it did so with a 1-1 draw against Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium.

No triplet

Later, on May 28, he signed what was his third European Cup in a final won in extra time against AC Milan (3-2) at the Heysel stadium in Brussels. Eleven minutes from the end the Madrid team lost, in which Alfredo Di Stéfano scored the first. Rial signed the tie in the last minutes and Paco Gento gave the victory in extra time. That generation was able to achieve the treble, but fell in the final of the Generalissimo Cup against Athletic Club de Bilbao (2-0).

Atlético in the League and Barcelona in the Cup, the pursuers

According to Betfair statistics, that Real Madrid win La Liga in 2022 has an implicit probability of 73.5%. As for the Copa del Rey, the whites are also the big favorites. Atlético is the second best ranked club in La Liga and third in the cup tournament, while Barcelona is second in the Cup and third in LaLiga.

In the present, Zinedine Zidane made history by being the first coach to win three consecutive Champions Leagues, and with a double that Real Madrid had not enjoyed for 59 years. He closed the season that began with the conquest of the European Super Cup against Sevilla (3-2) and the Club World Cup in December against Kashima (4-2).