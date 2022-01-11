01/11/2022 at 19:16 CET

Pablo Laso continues to shape Madrid’s squad for the next few years and one of the players entering the white orbit is the Spanish international Juancho Hernangómez.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, Madrid has already made arrive your interest to incorporate it as soon as possible, this same summer, to set up a powerful squad and be able to measure up to Barça on equal terms.

The Spanish forward plays his fifth season in the NBA, and this season, with the Boston Celtics, He is not having much prominence so he would not see with bad eyes closing his stage in the American league and return to Spain with Madrid.

One more year in Boston not guaranteed

Hernangómez, with one more year of contract at a rate of 7 million dollars -which is not guaranteed-, he is playing on average just over five minutes, with an average of 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds, his worst numbers since joining the NBA.

Laso, aware of the player’s situation, wants to convince him to sign for Madrid and become a very important piece in the white team, where he has already managed to attract other NBA players such as Vicent Poirier, Tavares and very soon, Gabriel Deck, back home after leaving the white team ‘hanging’ in the middle of last season.

We will see if Madrid manages to convince Juancho in that restructuring workuration of the white squad with Pablo Laso, indisputably at the helm in the coming years.