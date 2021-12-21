Urban project in the capital

These actions will also generate tax revenues of 5,868 million euros for Public Administrations, according to a study by the Autonomous University presented this Tuesday

Recreation of the Madrid Nuevo Norte project.

The urban regeneration works in the north of Madrid, which include the Madrid Nuevo Norte action and others directly related such as the renovation of the Madrid Chamartn-Clara Campoamor railway station, the remodeling of the main traffic junctions in the north of the city and the of the last section of Paseo de la Castellana, will have an impact of 15.2 billion euros on the national economy, equivalent to 1.3% of current GDP, and 12,000 million in the Community of Madrid (5.2% of regional GDP).

These actions will also generate tax revenue of 5.868 million euros for Public Administrations and will mean the creation of 348,064 jobs, 201,576 jobs during the 25 years of execution of the projects, to which another 146,488 additional jobs will be added when the office and commercial spaces are operational.

These are some of the data that emerge from the study Socioeconomic Impacts of Madrid Nuevo Nortecarried out by the Autonomous University, through its Lawrence R. Klein Institute of Economic Prediction, which was presented this Tuesday by its director, the professor of Applied Economics, Julin Prez, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Madrid College of Economists. (CEMAD), to explain the strategic contribution of this project to the country’s economy.

An act that has been presented by the dean of CEMAD, Amelia Prez Zabaleta, and that has had the presence of the Minister of Environment, Housing and Agriculture of the Community of Madrid, Paloma Martn, who has assured that “the scope of this development, its transforming potential of the city and its attractiveness as an economic and financial center will allow us to play in the league of the great metropolitan areas of the world”.

The study shows that this great urban action not only profoundly transform the city of Madrid with new infrastructures, public facilities, green areas, housing, improvements in mobility and the largest area of ​​economic activity in southern Europe, but also investments Necessary to carry it out will be a very relevant boost for the country’s economy, with a significant carry-over effect and a very positive contribution to GDP, job creation and tax collection.

Investment of 25,197 million

In total, it is estimated that the investment to mobilize the set of urban actions over the next 25 years will rise to 25,197 million euros, of which 11,069 million will be allocated to the urban transformation works, including the purchase of land, to which an estimated 14,128 million will come from real estate transactions.

The data on investment in the projects, extracted from the financial report that accompanies the file for the specific modification of the General Urban Planning Plan of Madrid with the detailed planning of Madrid Nuevo Norte, definitively approved by the Community of Madrid in July 2020, detail that, of the 11,069 million euros necessary to tackle the projects, 9,256 will come from private initiative, while 1,813 will correspond to public investment, which will be faced by the State, hand in hand with the public company Adif, the City Council and the Community of Madrid .

