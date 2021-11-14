11/14/2021 at 15:04 CET

.

A triple in the last second by French guard Thomas Heurtel saved the victory for Real Madrid (85-88) in an even final against Urbas Fuenlabrada, who vindicated themselves after the bad image of the previous day, competing to the end against the powerful white team.

IT WAS

RMA

URBAS FUENLABRADA, 85

(20 + 29 + 20 + 16): Ziga Samar (3), Obi Emegano (27), Edgar Vicedo (1), Kvan Cheatham, Kyle Alexander (11) -starting five-, Dusan Ristic (25), Jovan Novak ( 12), Christian Eyenga (2), Juan Fernández, Rodjis Macoha and Bassala Bagayoko (4).

REAL MADRID, 88

(34 + 13 + 17 + 24): Thomas Heurtel (12), Alberto Abalde (15), Fabien Causeur (19), Guerschon Yabusele (10), Walter Tavares (10) –starting five–, Adam Hanga (2), Sergio Llull (9), Vicnent Poirier (11), Rudy Fernández, Juan Núñez and Tristan Vukcevic.

REFEREES

Jordi Aliaga, Paco Araña and Cristóbal Sánchez. Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the tenth round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 4,616 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

Pablo Laso’s team took the victory thanks to the final success of the French base (12 points and 9 assists), although his compatriot Fabien Causeur (19 points and 6 rebounds) He had held it up until then, in an even final in which Cape Verdean center Walter Tavares was left without (10 points and 11 rebounds), sent off for a protest that cost him his second technical foul.

Real Madrid’s fifth straight victory among all competitions gave it more work than expected for a vindictive Fuenlabrada after his bad image in Murcia (99-76), which had caused a sanctioning file to all the players, aggravated in the case of the American guard Sean Armand, who got into a Twitter connection with a fan. As a consequence, neither Armand nor Álex López played, due to a technical decision supported by the entity.

The Fuenlabreños gave, this time yes, the image that their public demanded: they recovered from a bad start, they equaled the powerful white team under the hoops (33-33 in rebounds) and were inspired by Nigerian guard Obi Emegano (27 points) and the Serbian center Dusan Rstic (25 points, 5 of 6 in triples) to put the duel in a fist until the last possession.

However, that equality was slow to come due to a dominating start from Madrid, driven by the energy of Guerschon Yabusele and with two triples in a row from Causeur. Kyle Alexander dared to plug Tavares, but he was the only one trying to put a stop to a downpour that capped another triple by Yabusele (5-16, min. 4).

Fabien Causeur, in a match action

| .

The whites liked each other with remote-controlled passes from Heurtel for the races of Alberto Abalde and Causeur, until Ristic appeared. The Serbian pivot surprised Laso’s men with his versatility in attack, both in the triple and in the blocking and continuation (10 points in 4 minutes), until a slap from Tavares sent him to the locker room with a cut in the eyebrow for a first partial of 20-34.

Urbas stirred taking advantage of a more tender Real with the young Juan Núñez at the controls -17 years, one less than the Argentine interior Juan Fernández who debuted with Fuenlabrada-, and began to smooth the disadvantage, through a fine-tuned Jovan Novak and the return of Ristic, which was to jump onto the floor and score a triple (31-36).

This improvement in defense and rebounding (9-5 in the second quarter) made ‘Fuenla’ believe, that he managed to run for the first time in the game, with an ‘alley-oop’ by Christian Eyenga and triples by Emegano and Ristic to turn the duel around (43-41, min. 16). Laso stopped the game and put Yabusele, Heurtel and Abalde back, although the Frenchman’s triples did not stop the locals, hopeful with 49-47 at halftime.

Fuenlabrada followed with the same intensity after the intermission, which began to unhinge some white players, while those in blue not only denied shots, but also bounced and hit three (65-57, min. 28) to go to the last quarter with the initiative on the scoreboard (69-64).

Tavares crushes the ring of Fuenlabrada

| .

The difference between a meritorious team and a winning team is shown in the final quarters, and Madrid took less than two minutes to demolish the disadvantage (69-70), although a lack of Tavares on Emegano and the subsequent protests of the Cape Verdean pivot ended with the white ’22’ in the locker room.

Even so, Real Madrid remained firm in defense and two triples from Sergio Llull kept him ahead, an effort that Vincent Poirier continued on the inside, while ‘Fuenla’ was still stuck and only worked thanks to Obi Emegano, who insisted to the point of equaling the duel 85-85 with a triple with 18.4 seconds to go.

The last possession was white, Llull looked inside and ended up giving the ball back so that Heurtel played the decisive triple in the last second. The Gaul was right and he signed the Madrid victory, against a Fuenlabreña who regained pride in his team, he let him know despite the defeat. Triumph that feeds the whites before the Euroleague double-game week.