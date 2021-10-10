10/10/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

The appearance of French Thomas heurtel and of Rudy fernandez In the second half, after not having participated in the first, he allowed Real Madrid to take off during his visit to a tough but weakened Valencia Basket and achieve an offensive fluidity with which he achieved a more comfortable victory than was predicted after a close match first part.

VAL

RMA

Valencia Basket (23 + 16 + 21 + 19)

Hermannsson (20), Puerto (4), Claver (7), Pradilla (4), Dubljevic (6) -five starters- Dimitrijevic (12), López-Arostegui (3), Labeyrie (8), Ferrando (-), Bressan (-), Jiménez (-) and Rivero (15).

Real Madrid (20 + 22 + 22 + 29)

Williams-Goss (7), Abalde (9), Taylor (4), Yabuselle (11), Tavares (10) -five starters- Heurtel (11), Rudy Fernández (12), Hanga (5), Vukcevic (5) , Alocén (2), Poirier (7) and Llull (10).

Referees

Pérez Pizarro, Castillo and Olivares. Without eliminated.

Incidents

La Fonteta. 6,300 spectators.

Without apparent damage after having suffered on the Olympiacos court, on Friday, the first defeat of the year, Madrid started with a fluid and choral attack that the local defense did not know how to muddy. But the generation capacity of Martin Hermannsson It allowed Valencia first to get hooked on the match and, later, when the Icelander began to feed the open triples of his pivots, recover a small disadvantage and get ahead (16-15, m.7).

The rotation began Pablo Laso and Sergio Llull He assumed the offensive leadership of his team, which calmed Madrid although not too effective due to the defensive improvement of the locals. Valencia found in Louis Labeyrie and, above all, in Jasiel rivero two unexpected references in defense and attack, which allowed him to keep the match tied (36-36, m.17).

A trippy of Llull Almost on the horn of a possession, he gave Madrid a last push to dominate the last two minutes of the first and to get, with a creditable basket from Guerschon Yabuselle, to reach the break with a small advantage (39-42, m.20).

Laso bet at the beginning of the third quarter for Heurtel and Rudy fernandez, unpublished in the first part, and it worked for him. The Frenchman gave the attack of his team more fluidity and the Majorcan aim from the 6’75 line. With these weapons, the visitors consolidated and expanded their advantage despite the fact that Valencia resisted disengaging, again thanks to Hermannsson (55-61, m.29).

But the beginning of the last quarter, another triple of Rudy fernandez and a couple of shares of Heurtel gave a second boost to Madrid, which also tightened on defense and reminded Valencia of the shortage of offensive arguments that it manages with the injuries of Sam Van Rossom, Klemen Prepelic and Mike Tobey (60-73, m.32).

A new triple of Rudy (who was right in four of his six attempts) sent a Valencia to the canvas who felt unable to continue stopping his rival and who had to be content with the fact that Hermannsson minimize the effect of the gale of triples with which Madrid closed the clash.