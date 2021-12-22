12/22/2021 at 8:40 PM CET

While the first soccer team watches weapons to face Athletic with multiple casualties due to the coronavirus, white basketball is also in an extreme situation on the eve of their duel this Thursday against CSKA Moscow.

Although the situation could change in the next few hours if one more positive is announced, Today the Euroleague insists that the match will be played and for this reason he has urged the Moscow club to get on the plane and travel to a capital of Spain where it is already located.

And it is that the physical problems of Rudy Fernández and the injuries of Alberto Abalde, Carlos Alocén, the young Eli Ndiaye and a Trey Thompkins who has not yet debuted this season are joined until five casualties due to a pandemic that does not stop despite the fact that its effects, especially on the vaccinated population, are not even remotely like those of last year in terms of severity and victims.

In addition to coach Pablo Laso (he will lead the match Chus Mateo), they are not available due to having contracted the virus Vincent Poirier, Juan Núñez, Guerschon Yabusele, Thomas Heurtel, Fabien Causeur and Anthony Randolph, who was caught shortly after overcoming a long and arduous Achilles tendon injury.

Hanga and Tavares, also with a mask

| TWITTER

For all this, Real Madrid has decided that in the last training session prior to the clash against the 2019 champion, its players wear a mask at least in the individual exercises, as can be seen in the screenshots posted on Twitter.

And is that one more case of covid could mean the suspension of the meeting in a super-compressed calendar, which would be a major setback for whites. Be that as it may, the reality is that the pandemic is once again hitting both society in general and the world of sport in particular.