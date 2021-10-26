10/26/2021

On at 17:57 CEST

Madrid has a difficult visit this Wednesday to the track of Zenit Sant Petersburg, where Xavi Pascual’s team awaits them with great enthusiasm and with the aim of forgetting as soon as possible the beating they received at the Palau last Friday.

Pascual, with the support of the public andexpects to surprise a Madrid that arrives in search of its fourth consecutive victory in Europe (4-1) and to stay hooked at the top of the rankings.

“Zenit is a team that competes well against any team and hence their victories, which do not surprise me. It is a very well-trained team and they played a great first quarter against Barça, although later they lost by difference, “said Pablo Laso, who has already studied the Russian team.

No time to recover

“They’ve lost a couple of big players like Kevin Pangos and Will Thomas, but they’ve covered them well.. Jordan Mickey is playing very well in four with Mateusz Ponitka and Arturas Gudaitis. Then they have a rotation with Andrey Zubkov, a little-known player who opens the field. They have Jordan Loyd and Billy Baron. Tall, athletic people, “Laso said.

The madridistas, like Barça, They will not have much time to recover since on Friday they will face UNICS Zakán to return to the Endesa League where Baskonia awaits them, who will also have played a double European match, reversing the Whites’ calendar, first in Kazan this Wednesday, and against Zenit, on Friday.

Regarding the state of Madrid, Laso said that “in defense there are still many aspects that could be improved, but in general we are doing a good job.. In attack we must do things better especially in percentage of shots and losses, normal things if we want to perform at the level we want, “he concluded.