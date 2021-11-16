11/16/2021 at 03:48 CET

EUROLEAGUE: Villeurbanne vs Real Madrid

Week after week, the Euroleague gives us real great games like the one that will measure this day against Asvel Villeurbanne by TJ Parker – the brother of the legendary Spurs point guard – with Real Madrid. The Whites have a difficult exit to a very hot court and will have to work hard to be victorious. Laso’s boys have lost their two games in the current Euroleague in complicated scenarios such as the Olympiakos court and the Unics Kazan court. In both cases, they fell below 68 points in a symptom of what to expect for the Madridistas.

And it is that Villeurbanne presents a balance of four wins and a single defeat -to Maccabi- in a field where the public turns to having a large part of the French team that does not play in the NBA. Thus, the whites come out as favorites to win a [1.40] being an attractive option, but not definitive. For this match we recommend opting for a low score and we believe that the quota that marks that there will be less than 158.5 points in the match at [1.88]. Madrid know the importance of scratching away victories away from home.

EUROLEAGUE: Barça vs CSKA

For many, this match was the anticipated final of this 2022, but things have not gone as everyone thought in Russia. CSKA has had a slow start to the season, reaping five wins and four losses, while Barça comes in with seven on their locker and only two losses. The Catalans face this classic knowing that the Muscovites have one of the worst defenses in the Euroleague and that they are the top scorers in the competition, leaving each night above 81 points. Things seem clear and invite us to think that there are more than 152.5 points in this match is a real bargain at [1.88].

Then there is the final score and the odds speak for themselves offering us the triumph culé to [1.34] against a CSKA that, despite having a positive 16-12 record against the Catalans in this century, comes with many doubts after losing matches inexplicably squandering great advantages. We will see if the bed drums to coach Itudis are true in a game where Barça can make a lot of them pupa.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair application just by being a customer. You have the tenth round of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let’s enjoy the magic of basketball.