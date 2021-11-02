11/02/2021

On at 19:59 CET

Betfair

The two Madrid teams return one more day to the Champions League with totally opposite forecasts. Simeone’s pupils, who occupy the second position in the table, will have to fight against the predictions at Anfield to achieve victory and be closer to the leadership of Group B. On the contrary, those of Ancelotti, also second in their group, have the support of the forecasts to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home and achieve the leadership of the Group D.

Benzema is the king

For the second season in a row, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League group stage – the Ukrainians beat Real Madrid in both games last season (2-3 away, 2-0 at home), while the whites took revenge in Ukraine with a little hand.

The Ukrainian team is the second best, in scoring terms, for the whites who have scored 15 goals in 5 games against Donetsk (3 goals on average, for 3.4 against Galatasaray) and the forecasts contemplate a win. In fact, another 5-0 as in the first leg is trading the same as 0-1 for its rival (odds of 25.0 and 4%). 2-0 is the most likely outcome, with Benzema the favorite having scored 10 goals in his last 10 games at the Bernabéu.

Anfield, the other temple athletic

Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid meet again after the vibrant 2-3 of the Metropolitano a few days ago, both are the favorites to get into the round of 16 according to Betfair’s forecasts, which value the rojiblancas odds at 1.5 (66.7%) ahead of Porto (2.63, 38%) and Milan (odds of 10.0 and 10%). Liverpool will qualify and also as champion.

Despite the predictions favoring Klopp’s (1.6 and 62.5% share) over Simeone’s 5.0 (20%), the truth is that the colchoneros have never lost at Anfield and have the plus of the precedents that indicate that the English team has only won two of their 13 duels in their fiefdom against Spanish teams. Salah and Suárez are the favorites on each side to score. While the Egyptian has 13 goals in 20 games at Anfield and his quota to score is 1.75 (57.1%), that of the Uruguayan shoots to 2.9 (34.5%), according to his bad streak away from home where he only has 1 goal in 9 duels.