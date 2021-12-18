We are going to analyze which reinforcement the Navegantes del Magallanes should choose between Junior Guerra and Silvino Bracho for the Round Robin.

The Navegantes del Magallanes are already classified for the Round Robin and at this moment they occupy the first place of the standings, where they aspire to culminate in the elimination round.

If this is the case, the Turks have the privilege of choosing a reinforcement player for the postseason first and there are two pitchers on the radar that it is difficult to pass up, such as Junior Guerra and Silvino Bracho.

The La Guaira Sharks starter is the pitcher who has the most poster as a starter in the LVBP and he really has a few seasons in the MLB, but when he has thrown with the salty ones he has done very well, but he has also been reinforcement with Caribs and Cardinals.

With the orientals he managed to be crowned in the 2014-2015 harvest and with the red birds he lost the final with the Caribs in the 2017-2018 season.

In the current season with the Sharks, he is a liar 1-5 record with a 5.26 ERA with one save in 49.2 innings of labor.

If the Turks want a starter and Guerra is available, he should be the first pick without hesitation, because of his career in the Major Leagues as well as in the LVBP.

Junior Guerra’s lost pitching jewel (Video)

He is the Venezuelan reliever with the greatest weight in the Creole ball and was an important factor in the crown of the Águilas del Zulia, demonstrating how a closer that he has been one of the stars in that position in the league and has also had his journey in the MLB.

This season he is 2-0, with 21.2 innings of work, with 4 saved games and a 2.32 ERA.

If the Turks really want to strengthen their bullpen, Silvino Bracho’s option is the ideal one, especially since he knows what it’s like to savor a title in the 2016-2017 harvest.

Now between the two, I would particularly go for Junior Guerra, if the effect of the work stoppage in MLB allows me to see action with Magallanes.

The rotation has been one of the weakest points of the ship in the season and having that horse as the leader of the starters, would be a plus for the buccaneers.

Now, if they feel that their situation is not clear, the logic goes to look for a starter in another league and choose Bracho to strengthen a bullpen that has done a great job, but that could be exhausted and an arm like Silvino would fall wonderfully.

Who do you choose?

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada