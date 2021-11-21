The Navegantes del Magallanes remain firm at the top of the standings by defeating the Caribes de Anzoátegui on the corresponding day of the LVBP.

The day of Saturday measured the Caribes de Anzoátegui and the Navegantes del Magallanes at the José Bernardo Pérez stadium in the city of Valencia, where the locals prevailed with a scoreboard 12-6, supported by the sensational day of the Dominican slugger Nellie Rodríguez who drove in 7 runs.

At the bottom of the first episode, the Orientals were up 1-0 and with a sacrifice fly from Nellie Rodríguez the actions were equalized 1-1.

At the top of the second inning the Caribs went up 6-1 by scoring five runs in that inning.

#LVBPxTLT @DiogenesNazar 🗣️ Lineeeaaaaaaaaa

And Caribes takes control 🏹 @ caribesanz 3-1 @Magallanes_bbc 2nd ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/WMgrQjlIr2 – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

#LVBPxTLT The 4th race for Caribes🏃🏽‍♂️ @ caribesanz 4-1 @Magallanes_bbc 2nd ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/1GG1CJ6E2d – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

#LVBPxTLT Luck also accompanies La Tribu 💫

One more race 🏹 @ caribesanz 5-1 @Magallanes_bbc 2nd ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/AKZ8x1rhjk – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

#LVBPxTLT Caribes continues to attack Magellan’s pitching 🔥 @ caribesanz 6-1 @Magallanes_bbc 2nd ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/9UMGRcNtAa – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

Now the Turks did not stay with that blow and riposted with four scores in the third inning in their lower part to get close to 6-5.

#LVBPxTLT Magallanes is coming 🚢 @ caribesanz 6-3 @Magallanes_bbc 3rd ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CM1iiRNJp1 – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

#LVBPxTLT The 4th for the Ship 🚢 @ caribesanz 6-4 @Magallanes_bbc 3rd ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kCWLi82tLk – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

#LVBPxTLT The Magellan offensive doing the job🚢 @ caribesanz 6-5 @Magallanes_bbc 3rd ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KdkwnQw8kZ – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

In the bottom of the fourth inning the shares were tied 6-6, the Turks had three running backs in circulation and it was Rodriguez’s turn.

The imported slugger hit a forceful line that went all over the left field to put the buccaneers up with a score of 10-6, thanks to this impressive Grand Slam of Nellie Rodríguez

Here is the video with Rodríguez’s memorable hit:

#LVBPxTLT @DiogenesNazar 🗣️And that one got out of sight 🏟️ @ caribesanz 6-10 @Magallanes_bbc 4th ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/70VV391VMB – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 20, 2021

The Turks ultimately took the victory with a 12-6 scoreboard, culminating the fifth week of the tournament in a great way and continuing to establish themselves at the top of the standings with a 16-7 record.

#LVBPxTLT The victory is for the Navegantes del Magallanes 🚢⚓️ @ caribesanz 6-12 @Magallanes_bbc pic.twitter.com/w6NBwv8IJZ – TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (@LaTeleTuya) November 21, 2021

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada.