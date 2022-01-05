. An artist dressed as Melchoir King waves to the audience as he rides a float during the ‘Cabalgata de Reyes’ or the Three Kings parade on January 5, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.

It is the Day of the Magi! This traditional and customary celebration in many parts of the world by Catholics is an event that is based on the writings of the New Testament, where it is narrated that the three Wise Men from the East, following a great star, came to worship the newborn Baby Jesus.

This festival corresponds to the night of January 5 to 6, 2022, when the Three Wise Men from the East, after 81 days of their journey to Bethlehem, were already approaching their final destination. January 6 is when they finally reach the manger where the Son of God, King of Kings, lies.

The Three Wise Men arrive on Thursday, January 6

Origin of this traditional festival

H.H. MM. the Magi have just arrived at the Basilica. They have prostrated themselves before the Blessed Virgin and the Lord before beginning to collect the letters from the boys and girls of the Brotherhood. They have been given a very special commission: to bring toys for other less fortunate children. pic.twitter.com/7JeW1oh94G – Macarena Brotherhood (@Hdad_Macarena) January 2, 2022

According to the scriptures of the Bible in the Gospel according to Matthew (chapter 2, verses 1 to 12) indicates that the Magi passed through Jerusalem to see Herod and ask him about the “King of the Jews” who had just been born, guided by a star in the sky

Herod, very concerned, consulted his priests about this, and they confirmed that, according to the prophecy, the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. Herod deliberately asked the magicians that once they found the Child, they would inform him of his location so that he could go to worship him, but their true intentions were to order to kill him.

The Wise Men had through a dream the revelation of what the malicious King wanted to do, and that is why after worshiping the child Jesus they took a different way back, avoiding passing through Jerusalem and meeting Herod again.

“They entered the house, found the child with Mary, his mother, and, bowing down, they worshiped him; then, opening their treasures, they offered him presents: gold, frankincense and myrrh ”.

The celebration of January 5

Celebrating January 5 as a day before the arrival of the Kings from the East to Bethlehem, is a tradition that was born in Spain from the 19th century. Since those times it is customary to give gifts to children on the night of the Twelfths (the night before Epiphany).

In addition, in 1866 the Valencian community introduced as part of the celebration the first Three Kings parade in Alcoy, Alicante province, a tradition that spread to all the communities in the rest of the country, and is currently one of the most anticipated festivities. for all Spaniards.

At present, the parade on January 5, is carried out through the streets of Spanish cities, where the parades of the personifications of the three Wise Men go in wonderful floats accompanied by their entourages. As the Magi pass by the spectating public, they distribute sweets, while their pages are in charge of collecting the letters from the children who are furthest behind.

It should be noted that this tradition was also adopted in other European countries such as Austria, Germany, Poland, Belgium, France, Portugal and Italy, and in some American countries with Hispanic culture.

The feast of Three Kings Day

On January 5, all the children before going to bed leave their shoes in a place in the house where Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar can see them, they also leave milk, candy and straw to feed the camels. The next morning, that is, January 6, they discover with great emotion the gifts left by the kings.

The tradition of shoes, according to National Geographic, is based on a curious story that tells that two friends of the child Jesus, sorry to see him always barefoot due to the poverty of his family, wanted to give him their own shoes; But since they were used, in an attempt to make them look new, and to make them look better, the generous children went to great lengths to clean them as much as possible, so they washed them and left them overnight on the balcony to dry.

The next day, miraculously the shoes appeared full of gifts and sweets as a reward for her good heart. The Magi had spent that night there and had rewarded the goodness of the two children.

