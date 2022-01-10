01/10/2022 at 08:49 CET

Daniel Guillén

The guard of the Golden State Warriors, Klay thompson, He lived his first minutes on the court after 941 days of injury. In the renovated Chase Center, where he had not played yet, the player added 17 points with 3/8 in triples and 4/10 in field goals..

The American, who the first basket of the match was scored to the joy of the public, showed a great level despite the downtime. No competitive rhythm, He played about 20 minutes and was key for Steve Kerr’s team to add the victory (96-82) against the Cavaliers.

The Californian was confident on the field, without avoiding contact and daring with personal actions of great caliber. As the record player in triples (15) in the same match, the numbers are far from their best, but they were undoubtedly more outstanding than expected. after overcoming two serious injuries at the age of 31.

The Warriors are consolidated as leaders

The return of Klay Thompson was one of the great performances of the night in the NBA. Its first minutes were presented as one of the most anticipated events in this beginning of 2022: Californians vibrated with their natural talent on the slopes again.

Despite being secondary to the Chase Center audience, the franchise did not fail against the Cavaliers and they became the new leaders of the Western Conference: With a 30-9 record, the same as the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors lead with an iron fist.