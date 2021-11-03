Tomorrow, November 2, is a special day for Mexicans, and it is that after Halloween, the Mexican people receive a visit from their deceased friends and family, which becomes a great party. Through altars inspired by the ancient cultures of the country, combined with some influences that came after the conquest, families remember their loved ones lighting their way back with the light of the candles and a delicacy of what were their dishes. favorites.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The Day of the Dead has transcended worldwide, drawing the attention of tourists every year to appreciate the colors, flavors and smells of Mexico these days. But the mass media have also had a fundamental place so that each of the most impressive altars can be seen in other countries. The cinema has also had a certain position in this regard; Some of the films that have brought this celebration to the big screen, without necessarily being Mexican productions, are El libro de la Vida – 82%, a film with a lot of inspiration in the Mexican culture, especially if we take into account the character from the underworld called Xibalba, played by Ron Perlman.

On the other hand, there is 007 Specter – 65%, the James Bond film that develops its first minutes in Mexico City in the middle of a Day of the Dead parade, which continued to be celebrated in the streets of the city every year after the production of the film. And finally, there’s Pixar’s contribution: Coco – 97%. Disney has been singled out many times for alleged cultural appropriation, but it is impossible to deny that it has a large research team to portray a culture as faithfully as possible. It should be noted that the design of Coco’s universe has very marked influences on the Mictlán of the Mayan culture (although it is not mentioned directly).

To talk about the cultural and social impact of a film, it is enough to be an observer. In the particular case of the film directed by Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich, where Gael García Bernal lends his voice to the character of Héctor, it did not work as it is like the 007 film that gave the idea of ​​the parade, but in this case animated history brought a little piece of Mexico and its traditions to every corner of the world. The catrinas, offerings and feasts are part of each town; only now Coconut it is also part of it.

Keep reading: Lightyear trailer is already the second most watched in Pixar history

In the state of Nuevo León, for example, they included the characters of the film in their celebration of the International Festival of Santa Lucía, in one of their magical towns. The celebration began with the Seventh Edition of Altares de los Nuestro, where they present a special show about the film with giant skulls, lights and live music. The event has been available since last October 29 and will end on November 15. See below the images of how this show has been lived in the Plaza Ocampo in Santiago, Nuevo León.

FB: Government of Santiago, NL

FB: Government of Santiago, NL

FB: Government of Santiago, NL

FB: Government of Santiago, NL

FB: Government of Santiago, NL

The show of Coconut It is presented only on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 pm to 10 pm Throughout the festival different activities can be witnessed in different areas such as the presentation of the Mexican Catrinas that is presented tonight (8 pm) at the Esplanada de los Héroes, although this will be in the City of Monterrey.

Continue with: Turning Red, the new Pixar, presents its first trailer

Coconut presents the story of a boy named Miguel who dreams of being a great singer of Mexican regional music, however, his grandmother wants him to continue the family tradition of being a shoemaker. In search of his dream, Miguel accidentally undertakes a trip to the world of the dead to meet his idol Ernesto de la Cruz; but on his way he will discover important things related to his family and Grandma Coco.