The impressive laptop from Honor’s ultrabook range is on sale: light, very generous autonomy, good performance and all this for a more than suggestive price.

The telecommuting boom has been driving up the demand for laptops for months. That has led to the arrival of great devices throughout 2021, including ultrabook laptops from Honor, Huawei’s sister brand.

This brand sells several laptops with Windows 10 in Spain, such as the MagicBook Pro laptop, one of its most impressive devices: light, with very generous autonomy, with good performance and all this for a discounted price of 699 euros.

With 4th Gen Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM and a very light weight, this notebook is ideal for working, studying and even playing on the go.

If there is one thing that makes you fall in love with the Honor MagicBook Pro, it is how light it is. Despite its 16.1-inch screen, nothing is noticeable in its 1.7 kilos. At the bottom is the fan, but so that it does not touch the surface where you are working and the heat dissipation is effective, it has two bezels that raise the laptop a few centimeters and get it to have an outstanding grip.

Once you open the computer, you find a screen with an imposing presence that has almost no frames thanks to the fact that they have opted for a fairly intelligent solution for the webcam, which is camouflaged in one of the buttons on the keyboard. On each side, two speakers with good sound power and a fingerprint reader with almost immediate response.

Its touch panel is very good and responds accurately to any action you ask of it. The keys have an excellent travel that allows you to type quickly without fear of making mistakes and the keyboard itself has a smart backlight that turns off the keys after a few seconds when it detects that you have stopped typing to save battery.

And when you are looking for a laptop, you want to forget about cables for as long as possible. With this laptop you will get it, well can last long enough for a standard eight-hour workday, plus 65W fast charging capable of loading the equipment in about an hour and achieving 50% of the total in just 30 minutes.

A light, high-performance ultrabook with good autonomy —and with Windows 10 installed, although you can upgrade it to Windows 11— reduced to 699 euros. And if you buy it today, it arrives before Christmas, making it an excellent gift.

