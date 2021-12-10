Maglam lord it’s a vibrant action JRPG out of the depths of hell. Featuring exploration, real-time combat, weapon creation, and relationship building. Maglam lord it is an unexpected combination that has no equal.

Long ago, the mighty Demon Lord Killizzerk was sealed off to prevent a reign of terror. After a long slumber, Killizzerk awakens to discover that he has lost his powers and is now a government-classified endangered species. The demon lord must join forces with a soul mate to forge and transform into magical weapons to slay beasts and awaken their true power.

Fast and furious game for intense battles.

Take on powerful beasts in fast-paced battles as you try to regain your power. Fill the HD meter to unleash the Sword Demon Lord’s ultimate attacks for a greater variety of combat strategies.

Go on an epic adventure to awaken your full power.

Enter the fantasy world of Eusdeal and play as a male or female Killizzerk, the Demon Lord of Swords who, after losing his power, is the last of the Demon Lords. Explore the world in an attempt to lift your species from the brink of extinction.

Create hundreds of weapons and customize them

Create and upgrade magical weapons to complement your play style. Personalization grants numerous benefits in battle. Attack power increases, sound effects and even personality can be modified with the right materials.

Build relationships and find love among a wonderful cast of characters

Only by looking for a hand in marriage can you prevent the extinction of your species! The characters you meet will be able to wield your power in battle! Befriend them and even take them on dates to regain your former power!

Impressive production values

The game was created by D3PUBLISHER, the developer FELISTELLA and the writer Kei Miyakozuki of “Summon Night”, as well as the impressive design of the characters and illustrations of the designer of “Okada Izo” in the game “Fate Grand Order” .

Maglam Lord is available to pre-order now for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game’s release date will be January 28.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.