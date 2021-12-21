When it comes to losing weight, one of the main obstacles on the weight loss journey is sugar cravings. The reality is that the desire for sweet foods tends to be a constant in our day to day, whether you cannot avoid eating that ice cream after dinner or that chocolate during the work day. Sugar is also found in many basic everyday foods, such as beverages, cookies, cereals and yogurts, in such a way that its recurring consumption makes us increasingly dependent on sugar. The truth is that sugar cravings are a latent danger and creep into our routine in a seemingly inevitable way. Fortunately, there are some valuable alternatives that can go a long way in the difficult task of squashing uncontrollable cravings for sweet foods. Recently one of the strongest recommendations from experts is bet on the intake of magnesium supplements.

A good alternative for those who consider themselves lovers of sweets is integrate magnesium intake into your daily routine, which is also a good way to obtain the vital nutrients that the body needs throughout the day.

Why Do Magnesium Supplements Reduce Sugar Cravings?

The first is the first, The most important thing to start with is understanding what magnesium is and what it can be used for. It is an essential mineral, which is not produced by the human body and can only be found in certain foods and supplements, it is necessary for a multitude of functions throughout the body. Magnesium is useful for regulating blood pressure, bone development, maintaining muscle contractions and a regular heart rate. Magnesium deficiency presents with symptoms such as nausea, weakness, fatigue, and vomiting.

Recently according to a report published in the Journal of Nutrition, it was confirmed that one of the lesser known benefits of magnesium is its immense ability to crush sugar cravings. According to the information in the article, Magnesium deficiencies are often associated with a greater desire for chocolate, due to the high magnesium content of chocolate. Taking into account that a Hershey’s Mik chocolate bar can contain up to 24 grams of sugar, reducing cravings for chocolate can significantly reduce your intake of added sugar. Magnesium is also known to help regulate blood sugar levels, which can help with sugar cravings and a feeling of more fullness after meals.

Complementary to the intake of magnesium supplements, it is recommended to consume foods that shine for their content in this important nutrient. Especially in the cases of people interested in losing weight, controlling conditions such as prediabetes, diabetes, obesity and depression. Therefore, experts recommend the consumption of the best natural sources of magnesium, among which are: spinach, plain chocolate, chard, other green leafy vegetables, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, and fatty fish like mackerel and salmon. Magnesium can also be found in chicken, Greek yogurt, brown rice, wheat bread, and beans.

Remember that it is always important to have the supervision of a doctor, as a possible side effect of taking magnesium supplements is that can potentially interfere with certain medicationss. In addition, a nutritionist can also be of great help to create a magnesium-rich meal plan in which balance and good caloric control are promoted. All these are aspects that will make weight loss much easier, but above all that they promote a healthy weight loss without rebound effect. Finally, it is well known that excessive sugar consumption is not only a direct cause of overweight and obesity; it is linked to a long list of chronic diseases and increases inflammation.

–

It may interest you: