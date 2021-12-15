12/15/2021 at 5:22 PM CET

The Provincial Court of Bizkaia sentenced to 37 years and two months Bara N. from prison for murdering his wife, Maguette Mbeugou, whom he habitually abused, and abandoning the two daughters of both minors and causing them psychological damage.

Bara N., of Senegalese origin, murdered his 25-year-old wife, also Senegalese, with at least 83 stab wounds on September 24, 2018, at the family home on Ollerías street, in Bilbao, in front of his two-year-old daughters. 4 years, who were left alone with the body for a whole day when he left the house.

A popular jury found him guilty of the crimes cited in a verdict approved unanimously and released on November 24.

In the sentence released this Tuesday, the Bizkaia Court sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the crime of murder with the aggravating circumstances of kinship and gender, the deprivation of parental authority with respect to his daughters and the prohibition of approaching less than 500 meters from their homes or any place they frequent, as well as to communicate with them by any means for a period of 35 years.

For the crime of abandonment of minors imposes the sentence of 2 years and 6 months, and as the perpetrator of a crime of habitual mistreatment of his wife, he is sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison, to which are added two crimes of mental injury to his daughters, punishable by 4 years in prison for each.

The resolution also sets the compensation at 390,000 euros for each daughter and 110,000 euros, for the brother of the deceased, who exercised the private prosecution in the trial and has assumed the upbringing of his nieces.

The Bilbao City Council and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia also appeared at the trial by way of popular action and private accusation, respectively.

In the account of proven facts, it is determined that the convicted man attacked his wife when she was sleeping in another room with her two daughters and that, although she woke up and resisted, it was “useless” given the “violence” displayed by Bara N. and his “physical superiority”.

Maguette Mbeugou died with her throat slit, but before that final cut to the neck, the husband caused her numerous wounds with a knife, at least 83, according to the forensic expert at the oral hearing, “in order to increase his physical pain.”

After establishing that, at least, since May 2018 he subjected his wife to continuous treatment of threats, humiliation and economic abuse, the sentence indicates that, after this event, the two daughters, very young, presented psychological conditions , emotional, cognitive and behavioral, and even mutism in one of them, with an “uncertain” or “bad” prognosis.

Both minors continue to receive therapy today, three years after the events.

The ruling rejects the extenuating confession, requested by the defendant’s defense, considering that despite the fact that he told the police what happened when he was arrested, “he did not do so in a sincere and truthful way, but, quite the contrary, he put together a parallel version, prepared false evidence to prove it, and maintained it at all times. “

During the trial, Bara N. admitted that he had killed his wife, but declared that it was she who attacked him first and he defended himself, which has not been believed by either the jury or the magistrate.