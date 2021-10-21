.

Maite Perroni is in love and wants to share her happiness with the whole world. The 38-year-old Mexican actress published photos confirming her relationship with producer Andrés Trovar, with whom she had been linked a few months ago and whose wife, actress Claudia Martín, had accused Perroni of breaking up their marriage. Perroni explained in detail how their romance began, ruling out any kind of infidelity.

“When life gives you the opportunity to start over, do not hesitate to ask from the bottom of your heart what your soul longs to find; This will never cease to amaze you. A few months ago a magazine published a series of lies about us, defamed and caricatured us. We did not speak of the subject before because we are acting legally, but today, our lawyers allowed us to do it ”.

ANDRÉS TOBAR

“We have experienced harassment, blackmail, manipulation and even our safety and that of our families have been put at risk. Things were not as they were told and we do not want to be part of this media circus (which seems to have to endure those of us who dedicate ourselves to the medium of the show, since under the pretext of “freedom of expression” limits are broken in which is violent and destroys people’s lives). For this reason, it is very important for us to clarify this situation ”, he pointed out, making clear reference to the legal actions for defamation announced by his lawyers.

According to Perroni, who a few months ago announced his separation from the 44-year-old musician and producer, Koko Stambuk – with whom he had a solid relationship for more than 7 years – he has known Trovar for a long time, but they were just friends.

“We have been friends for 20 years and this year we found that we were living the same process: each one was in mourning for having ended a romantic relationship. It was for this reason that, for the first time since we met, we gave ourselves the opportunity to discover each other from another place, to see each other with different eyes and today we are very happy together. We ask respect for our history and whoever wants to be part of it, from love, will always be welcome ”, he concluded.

Last June, 32-year-old actress Claudia Martín, who will star in the new version of the television series “Los Ricos Also Lloran” (Televisa), referred to her separation from Trobar, through a post on her Instagram.

“I want to thank all the people who have supported me at this time. I want to inform you that Andrés and I are separated. I am going through a very painful process and for this reason, I would like to live it in private in the company of my loved ones ”.

“As a woman, I will always be in favor of supporting each other, for this I ask you respect for me and for the people who have unfortunately been involved in this situation,” said the Mexican actress.

A few hours after the commented publication of Perroni and Trovar acknowledging their love, Martín uploaded a photo thanking the cast of the telenovela that he is recording, which he stars in with Sebastián Rulli.