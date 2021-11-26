Maite Perroni could be expecting her first baby | Instagram

Recently, it became known that the famous actress Mexican Maite Perroni is waiting for her first baby and the singer also clarified the rumors, as it quickly became a trend in social networks.

Finally, after so much speculation, Perroni has responded to the news released by journalist Jorge Carbajal through his YouTube program.

Just a month after the romance between actress Maite Perroni and television producer Andrés Tovar was confirmed, it has been announced that the exRBD is pregnant and that, even, you can already see the belly.

Undoubtedly, this news left her millions of fans shocked, who did not expect that the actress is already enjoying motherhood.

It should be noted that the news was released by journalist Jorge Carbajal, who assured that Maite wanted to sell this exclusive to a magazine with national circulation.

When I told them that Andrés Tovar had traveled to Spain and that he had even ‘dumped’ ‘Sale el sol’ and that is why the program was falling, he went to see Maite Perroni and said ‘what do you think, what do you think , I think … ‘, and at that time they were both very concerned because at that time it was not convenient and, fortunately, at that time in Spain it was only a substitute. But now that they are a couple, well, “he said on his YouTube program.

This is how after this rumor was made known, widely commented on social networks, Maite Perroni raised her voice and clarified to the media if she is pregnant or not.

It is news that, the day it is true, I will be the first to want to share it with all of you with great emotion, “said the singer, who was also asked if it was true that she was pregnant.

When that happens I will be more than happy to say it, but I think this, once again, is proof that so many things are communicated without knowing what is true, “he added.

This is how the beautiful actress starring in the series The game of keys, not only denied the alleged pregnancy, but also clarified that she has no plans to sell the news to a publication as mentioned.