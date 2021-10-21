Maite Perroni reveals the truth about her boyfriend Andrés Tovar | Instagram

Long ago the name of the actress protagonist of the successful Netflix series Dark Desire Maite Perroni was in the eye of the hurricane, as she had been accused of being the lover of her current boyfriend, the producer Andres Tovar, recently she herself has revealed the whole truth.

It is said that the ex-wife of the producer Claudia Martín made the romance between the actress and Tovar public, before it immediately, Maite Perroni she took legal action against the defamations of which she was accused.

Again his name became a trend and not because of his recent projects or because he was a member of the RBD group next to Anahí, rather it was due to the fact of confirming their relationship in his most recent publication.

It has been 13 hours since the 38-year-old actress and singer shared this publication on her official Instagram account, where by the way she has more than 9.7 million followers.

With three published photographs where the naked eye can appreciate the love they feel for each other, as well as the peace they project with each of the snapshots, it was how they show their love story for Internet users.

Being a public figure Maite Perroni Like other personalities of the show, he is exposed to not only constant criticism but because everyone wants to know something about his personal life and any pretext to bring things to light is “welcome”.

Maite Perroni reveals the truth about her boyfriend Andrés Tovar | Instagram maiteperroni

Despite being public figures, it is also important to know that they have the right to their privacy and in the case of being defamed, they have the right to defend themselves just as the protagonist of the telenovela Triunfo del Amor did.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

In her extensive description, she mentioned that for more than 20 years that she and Andrés have known each other, they had always been friends, but this year they precisely agreed that both were going through a moment of “mourning” so to speak.

Since both she and he had ended their relationships, it was because of this that they gave themselves the opportunity to see more than just friends and love emerged.

The fact that he is just making his courtship public was because his lawyers allowed it, so they are no longer afraid to show their love in the public eye as many thought at first when it was said that Tovar left his wife for Perroni.