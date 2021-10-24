. Cast Cobra Kai at ComicCon in San Diego

The “Cobra Kai” series, derived from the “Karate Kid” movies, is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The fourth season will be released on the platform on December 31, 2021.

The show’s lead makeup artist shared behind-the-scenes footage in February 2021.

The third season of “Cobrai Kai” was released on January 1, 2021. About a month after the third season premiered, the show’s main makeup artist, Jamie Cline, shared a video and some photos taken during the two seasons on Instagram. and three in the series. The first image consisted of a behind-the-scenes moment from episode eight of the third season. The scene showed Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Díaz (Xolo Maridueña) fighting suggestively before being interrupted by Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). The next image showed Mouser covered in food while sitting on a collapsed table.

As fans know, that photo was taken during production of the fourth episode of season two, in which Tory Nichols (Peyton List) shoves Sam into a dessert table at the Beach Club. The third image showed Tanner Buchanan putting a makeup brush on Mouser’s head. The fourth photo was a close-up image of Xolo Maridueña wearing prosthetic makeup to make it look like he was hurt. The last image showed Mouser sitting in a boat with Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, his father on the series. That scene belongs to episode seven of season three when Daniel and Sam spend the day together on a school day.

“Memories of the second and third season [emoji de uniforme de artes marciales], I really miss these clowns today, ”the post read.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio discussed the series’ fight scenes in May 2021

One of the most important aspects of “Cobrai Kai” is the application of martial arts, as the series focuses on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso teaching karate to high school students. During an interview with Deadline in May 2021, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio talked about what is needed for the show’s fight sequences. Macchio said filming his own fight scenes “takes a bit more work” than it did for the “Karate Kid” trilogy.

“The next day we feel like we want more. But in each season the writers believe that we get rejuvenated as they give us more action scenes. Anyway, we work really hard to make ourselves look as authentic as possible, and we’ve had a lot of fun. But it has been difficult to see these 20-year-olds jumping and tumbling against the wall without even having the urge to stretch. Meanwhile, Billy and I step aside so we can lift our legs and relax our muscles. We had a great time, ”Macchio said.

Zabka later shared that he and Macchio are not careful when it comes to carrying out the fight scenes between their characters.

We ended up with a lot of bruises after Ralph and I finished our scenes, ”revealed the 56-year-old actor.

Zabka also claimed that he and Macchio had more time to rehearse their fight scenes during the production of “The Karate Kid,” which was released in 1984.

“We did ‘Karate Kid’ – we had three months to prepare for the final fight. We had a lot of time. The times were perfect. In this program sometimes we have days, sometimes hours and other times from one moment to another, when we have to fight without warning and sometimes we do not have time to master our blows, “explained Zabka.

