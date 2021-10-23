In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Forget about mopping every day to keep the floor clean. This Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 2 costs little and will leave your floor pristine.

Say goodbye to one of those boring chores we do every day like cleaning the floor. Robot vacuum cleaners have come to make our lives easier and right now there are models as complete as this one from Xiaomi for very reasonable prices.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 2 is a robot vacuum cleaner with a laser sensor that moves around your house in search of dirt. Now you can buy it on sale for only 212 euros in AliExpress with free shipping from Poland.

You just have to choose to have it shipped from Poland or France, because although there is a shipping option from Spain, there is no stock right now. That’s how popular this robot vacuum cleaner is.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 2 (also known as Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P) is a robot vacuum cleaner that also has a tank to mop the floor.

It has a 200ml tank for liquids and a 300ml tank for solids. It has an engine with a 2,000 Pa suction power, which makes it very powerful to take away all the dirt and then leave it pristine with your mop.

It is perfect for all kinds of floors, even for houses with pets where hairs are a problem.

It is a vacuum cleaner with internet connection to be able to control it with your mobile or with virtual assistants such as Amazon or Google.

It has LDS laser sensor to achieve greater precision in avoiding obstacles and not hitting furniture. This also allows you to create a detailed map of your house so you know where you have passed or to direct you to a spot where you need to clean.

This Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner is an especially good offer if you want a Xiaomi product to integrate into its ecosystem.

You can get it on AliExpress for 212 euros with free shipping from Poland or France, plus shipping is fast and takes about 7 days.

In Amazon you can also find it for 277.99 euros and with free delivery between 2 to 5 days.

