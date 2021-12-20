Featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, Tom Holland’s legacy as the superhero in the MCU has already been established, even if the actor did not return to the role. The third installment put on the table, once again, the debate about which of all the interpreters has best represented the arachnid, and it is a discussion that will never end. Most consider Tobey Maguire to always be, without any chance of change, the best Spider-Man in the movies, but others are beginning to reevaluate Andrew Garfield’s work. While it is true that The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52% are considered the worst adaptations of the character, it is also considered that this is a problem of the script and not of the protagonist.

There are many positives to be found in Garfield’s work, such as his unique way of endowing the character with personality and grace while wearing his famous costume, just like in the comics. In that sense, those on his side consider him the best Spider-Man, but not the best Peter Parker. On the other hand, his chemistry with Emma Stone, who gave life to Gwen Stacy, is also seen as the best romantic relationship of all the trilogies, one that they also dared to alter to follow the original story, despite running the risk of lose the public.

With the first film, Marc Webb seemed to want to focus more on the personal side of Spider-Man, who little by little is realizing what it truly means to be a superhero who has to sacrifice the life he wanted so much. Unfortunately, by the second installment things got out of hand in large part because Sony was trying to follow the MCU line and quickly form its own universe. This ended up leaving a film with serious editing problems, excessively loaded with characters and a future that was no longer perceived as interesting. The production company had even promised to deliver two more parts and a Sinister Six spin-off. Eventually a deal was struck with Marvel to reboot Captain America: Civil War – 90% and the rest is history.

If you still don’t see Spider-Man: No Way Home We recommend that you stop reading at this time. If you are still here because you already saw it or because you are not interested in spoilers, then no wonder the news that fans are asking now The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The latest movie of the arachnid brings back Maguire and Garfield, versions of Spidey who help solve the main conflict. Although this had already been seen coming for months, fans were equally delighted and surprised with his work.

Perhaps the one most expected was Tobey Maguire, as most fans consider him the best representative of the hero, but it was Garfield who stole the spotlight. From the meta references about being the worst version of the hero to the cathartic moment in which he saves MJ (Zendaya), the actor revived in the public the pleasure of seeing him in the suit and all the potential he had in the role. A few hours after the premiere of the film, an official request was launched for Sony to be encouraged to give the interpreter the third part that they canceled.

During the last months, Andrew Garfield He refused to accept his participation in the latest installment of Spider-Man, but that is understood because Sony and Marvel tried to keep the secret for as long as possible. As a result, the protagonist of Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% also revealed many details about what it meant for them to bring the hero to life, as well as their disappointment at the producer’s handling of the story. Fans are busy calling for Garfield’s return, but no one has asked him if he would enjoy returning in the role.

