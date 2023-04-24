Makima, Power, and Reze are ready for a live-action parody in this mesmerizing cosplay together

Chainsaw Man is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020 and whose main waifus are Makima, Power, and Reze, protagonists of a striking parody poster.

The series has gained significant popularity both in Japan and internationally for its unique blend of action, horror, and dark comedy. In the plot is Power, who was the Blood Demon Woman and a Public Security Demon Slayer, who was part of Makima’s special squad.

Makima, for her part, is the main antagonist, a high-ranking Public Security Demon Slayer who took Denji as her human pet. As the first part of the manga ends, it is revealed that she is the Control Demon, who embodies the fear of control or domination.

Finally we have Reze, also known as Lady Reze, a hybrid that merged with the Bomb Demon. She is allied with the Gun Demon and the Soviet Union. She is the main antagonist of the Bomb Girl Arc.

pray

The Chainsaw Man parody… for adults

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe cover of the parody of the anime, turned into an adult film, has begun to circulate among the fans of Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Parody

As we can see, the actresses are dressed in the classic outfits of the Public Security Demon Slayer girls, in this case as Reze, Makima, and Power, from left to right. You only need to read the name of this film to understand the nature of the project and the key words in English that surround the poster.