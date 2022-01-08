Updated on Friday, 7 January 2022 – 02:05

The CNMC collects in its rate comparator more than 30 electricity offers from renewable energy sources

Eduardo ParraEuropa Press

If escalating energy prices or the repeated alarms from scientists about climate change have taught the consumer anything, it is that the source of energy matters. In an exercise of transparency, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) approved on December 13 a new format for the labeling of electricity on consumer bills.

With this new measure, which will take effect as of April of next year, the consumer will be able to find out what sources of energy produce the electricity that runs his washing machine and lights the light bulbs in his home. To do this, the invoice will include a sector diagram that specifies what percentage of each source of energy has been supplied by the marketer to its customers and break down the equivalent CO2 and radioactive waste that these sources of energy have generated.

Some marketers have been creating greener rates for some years now, adapting to the demands of customers who are increasingly committed to the environment. According to the CNMC comparator, for an average consumption of a household in Madrid (3,000 kWh in a year), there are currently 34 electricity offers from renewable sources from 20 different marketers. They are known as “green offers” and include all those 100% renewable energy sources -solar, wind, etc.- or high-efficiency cogeneration -the use of the heat itself from the energy production processes to generate electricity, which may come from from non-renewable sources.

Naturgy, Hola Luz, Imagina Energa or Esfera Luz are some of the companies that offer their customers electricity offers of this type. Of all of them, Natrugy is the one that offers a lower rate with its Light Commitment Rate: around 836.86 euros per year for 3,000 kWh. According to the company, this offer, especially aimed at domestic users, “reinforces Naturgy’s responsibility and dedication to service, and highlights its strong commitment to sustainability.” In this way, Naturgy has registered a total of 75,000 contracts with this rate, according to the data of the marketer itself.

Total Energies and Endesa are the next traders to top the ranking, with offers ranging between 877.12 and 914.25 euros per year during the first year, including taxes. A tu aire (Total Energies) and ONE Luz (Endesa), like the rest of the offers, do not include a penalty for breaking the contract.

Not all of these offers maintain the same price during the two years of the contract. This is the case of the On Your Air rate, which only sets the price for the first year, unlike most rates of this type. “While other offers from other competitors guarantee a price for two or three years, we are setting a price for one year because the futures markets are forecasting a significant decrease in the cost of electricity in 2023”, clarifies Ignacio Javier Vzquez, director of Marketing and B2C of Total Energies.

Even so, the reception of this offer “is being spectacular”, they say from the company, which is proud to have reduced the rate of 85% of the users who have made use of its invoice comparer available on its website – about 7,000 people – which to date have achieved an average saving of 25% on their annual bills. About 300 euros according to Total Energies estimates.

Most of the offers are aimed at any type of customer, although these offers are also used as a hook to attract new consumers, who, according to the companies, are more committed to the environment and demand more offers of this type. “All our offers that we are using right now to attract new customers are renewable”, they specify from Total Energies, who affirm that this has been the strategy since 2019. Thus, at least eight of the thirty offers are exclusively aimed at new consumers . Three of them, with the lowest prices in the entire ranking.

In contrast, only nine electricity offers have continue to originate from non-renewable sources. Ignacio Javier Vzquez considers that the trend is that this type of offers end up occupying a reduced place in the market. In fact, the company’s bet is to reach 100% renewable energy by 2023.

At the moment, only 43% of the energy produced in Spain in 2020 came from renewable energy sources, according to the data of the Results of the electricity labeling relative to the energy produced in 2020, prepared by the CNMC. Another 23% came from nuclear energy and 17% from Natural Gas.

With the explosion of renewable energy facilities and green tariffs, the CNMC has also increased vigilance, which has developed the new labeling in order to avoid the greenwashing strategies of the traders. This measure has been received with open arms by the companies, who consider that “any action or initiative that facilitates communication and understanding of the invoices by the client is positive”, they have affirmed from Naturgy. An opportunity that Total Energies considers very aligned with its “commitment to generate clean energy for the market”, and that offers economic alternatives to ordinary families.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more