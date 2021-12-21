The BRAVE Combat Federation held its last undercard of 2021 this Saturday (December 18), in Belgrade, Serbia. In nine fights, BRAVE CF 56 delivered memorable moments, including great finishes and a handful of upsets.

In the main event of the night, Rolando Dy managed to deny most of Slobodan Maksimovic’s takedown attempts, which were his main concerns beforehand. But the hometown hero proved he still had a few tricks up his sleeve and ended up being a top striker.

This was especially true in rounds two and three, when “Limp” rocked the Filipino star and set his pace with vicious combinations. At the end of 15 minutes, Maksimovic scored the biggest victory of his professional career by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 and 29-28).

In the main event of the night, Mikhail Allakhverdian, who was called up with just over a week to replace former middleweight title challenger Chad Hanekom, pulled off one of the night’s biggest upsets, if not the biggest.

Showing he has been in phenomenal form and ready for an opportunity like this, Allakhverdian gave Miro Jurkovic no chance and put on a dominant performance worthy of a 30-27 triple.

In the rematch of one of the best BRAVE CF matches of 2021, Ahmed Labban emerged victorious once again against Nemanja Kovac. This time, however, “The Shadow” left no room for debate and stopped Kovac with a beautiful ninja choke in the second round.

Two rising stars stood out during the preliminaries in Serbia. Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Qahtani improved his record to 4-0 with a third round knockout against Nejc Preloznik and Bulgarian Nikolay Nikolov subdued Milos Cvetkovic in his promotional debut, also moving to a perfect 4-0 professional record.

See below all the results of the BRAVE CF 56:

Lightweight: Slobodan Maksimovic def. Rolando Dy by unanimous decision

Middleweight: Mikhail Allakhverdian def. Miro Jurkovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Superlight: Ahmed Labban def. Nemanja Kovac through RD 2 presentation

Bantamweight: Borislav Nikolic def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Jakob Nedoh def. Zvonimir Kralj via RD1 KO

Super welterweight: Jovan Marjanovic def. Tomek Langowski via RD1 TKO

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Nejc Preloznik via RD3 TKO

Contract weight (77 KG): Nikolay Nikolov def. Milos Cvetkovic via RD2 Submission

Bantamweight: Miljan Zdravkovic def. Ahmet Simsek by unanimous decision