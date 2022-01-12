01/11/2022 at 18:31 CET

Malaga is working to host the thirty-seventh edition of the Sailing America’s Cup in 2024, an international event that would provide “a high economic return in exchange for a moderate investment in infrastructure & rdquor ;, although private sponsorships are sought to reduce the public contribution.

This has been pointed out by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, which has ensured that the organizers of this sporting event are “very interested & rdquor; in the city for “the combination of strategic location, climate, wind regime, culture and history, infrastructures, connectivity, quality and hotel capacity & rdquor ;.

De la Torre, who spoke on Tuesday in the debate on the state of the city, stressed that this event is “the oldest trophy in the world and one of the sporting events with the greatest global impact & rdquor ;; and he has insisted that the cost of this project falls on private sponsorships.

The Malaga proposal, for whose coordination it is “al spoken & rdquor; with the Junta de Andalucía, the Provincial Council, the Port Authority and State Ports and with the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, “only & rdquor; It requires an adaptation in an area of ​​the port where the bases of the teams would be.

De la Torre has stated that since October they are “studying this possibility and analyzing impact reports & rdquor; of the different venues where the America’s Cup has taken place in the last 15 years, a competition of 6 teams in which each one manages a budget of approximately 120 million.

The mayor has asserted that some of these teams would begin to settle in the city between the end of this year and the beginning of next, in 2023 the preliminary competitions would begin and in the first quarter of 2024 the final would be held, which would place Malaga in ” close-up globally & rdquor ;.

The leader of the PSOE in the Malaga City Council and provincial secretary of the party, Daniel Perez, has indicated that they should study the circumstances of the celebration of this Copa América in other cities and has asked De la Torre that “not always ask the central government to seek investment & rdquor; and be “more serious”.