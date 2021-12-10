12/09/2021 at 21:00 CET

Mallorca and Celta They will seek this Friday in Son Moix to add the points that distance them from the relegation zone with very different sensations after the surprising Balearic victory in the Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético de Madrid and the defeat at home for the people from Vigo against Valencia.

The vermilion will face the clash with the aim of adding their first victory at home in the last two months after beating (1-0) Levante on October 2.

So far, only Osasuna have won in Palma; Luis García Plaza’s team has signed the tables in their stadium against Betis, Villarreal, Sevilla, Elche and Getafe.

The mallorquinistas hope that the triumph at the Wanda marks a turning point in the team’s history, which celebrated the feat by inviting fans to attend a training session this week for the first time since the pandemic restrictions began.

García Plaza has all his troops to receive Celta, with the exception of the injured Dominic Greif, Antonio Raillo, Mattew Hope, Amath Ndiayé and Lago

They have recovered Salva Sevilla and Pablo Maffeo, and it is doubt the Ghanaian midfielder Idrissu Baba.

The Madrid coach will have to decide whether to include Take Kubo, who scored the winning goal in Madrid, and Kang-in Lee, one of the fittest footballers in the squad, in the starting eleven.

García Plaza has said that the two footballers are compatible on the pitch, although he has also clarified that this would force some tactical adjustments that are not always easy to manage.

The match in Mallorca will serve to measure Celta’s dependence on its top scorer, Iago Aspas. Without him, the Galician team has only added nine points out of 51 possible in the last three years.

Celta football revolves around him, and not only because of his goals. The clash against Valencia showed it again. Without Aspas on the pitch, Coudet’s team hardly created any danger with a pair of lateral centers.

To his loss must be added that of the captain Hugo Mallo, who still does not recover from the low back pain that forced him to stop when he was better. The winger was another of Eduardo Coudet’s offensive resources, who will return Peruvian international Renato Tapia to the eleven to give the midfield more muscle.

With the Brazilian Galhardo coming out of an injury and the Argentine Augusto Solari in the medical part due to a fibrillar tear in the plantar fascia of the right foot, the options that the celestial technician has are to change bands to Cervi to play with Nolito on the left or advance the position of Fran Beltrán to complete the line of three midfielders that would act behind Santi Mina and Brais Méndez.

Probable lineups

Majorca: Queen; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Antonio Sánchez, Baba, Ruiz de Galarreta, Dani Rodríguez; Kang-in Lee and Angel.

Celtic: Hard; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Javi Galán; Wall; Beltrán, Denis Suárez, Cervi; Brais Méndez and Santi Mina.

Referee: Díaz de Mera Escuderos (Castilian-La Mancha Committee).

Stadium: They are Moix.

Hour: 21.00.