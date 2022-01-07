01/07/2022

On at 17:23 CET

Roger Payró

RCD Mallorca will be the rival in the round of 16 of RCD Espanyol. This is what the draw carried out this Friday has provided, pairing both teams in a duel that will take place on January 15 or 16.

The crosses in this next round will continue to be a single match although it will have the news that there will already be VAR in case the referees require it. An essential element, since if there had been in the previous round, Espanyol probably would not have suffered with the extension and penalties against Ponferradina when the goal of the Bercian draw was offside.

Mallorca and Espanyol are two teams that know each other by heart, especially in recent years after having coincided last year in the Second Division. There they maintained a pulse that ended up winning the set of Vicente Moreno leaving champion of the category.

Follow the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The Valencian coach, in this way, will return to a Son Moix which was his home for three seasons. His departure was somewhat problematic from the club and his successor, Luis García Plaza, already left some ‘pullita’ in the past when Massanassa’s claimed that he felt in a certain way a participant in the vermilion rise. “I forgot to name him in the promotion speech “he said ironically at the press conference prior to the game they played this season in August, with a 1-0 result in favor of the islanders.