11/03/2021 at 20:43 CET

Mallorca registered this Wednesday a notification in the Palma City Council stating “the urgent need for the intervention of the local administration for the repair and improvement of structural parts of the Visit Mallorca Estadi”.

It also requests “la replacement of other elements that are suffering from the obsolescence and deterioration of an installation that is almost 22 years old“.

The Son Moix stadium is municipally owned and the club has played all its matches at these facilities since 1999, when they were inaugurated for a Universiade.

The club points out in a statement that structural elements of the Visit Mallorca Estadi are in an evident state of deterioration: “Deterioration of the concrete of the stadium, the roof, the drainage system and pipes, as well as the lighting and electrical system, which need immediate intervention “.

According to the document, the damages “do not correspond to the maintenance of the facility, a requirement compromised between the RCD Mallorca and the Palma City Council within the framework of the agreement for the use of the Visit Mallorca Estadi signed on December 15, 1997”.

The entity affirms that such deficiencies “have their origin in structural problems, which are specified in the aforementioned agreement and whose responsibility for correcting corresponds solely and exclusively to the Palma City Council”.

The RCD Mallorca also requests the replacement of all the seats at the Visit Mallorca Estadi in response to their “general deterioration as a result of obsolescence, aging and wear of the materials as well as the impact of different atmospheric phenomena after 22 years of exposure and use” .