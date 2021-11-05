11/05/2021 at 13:26 CET

The Majorca has declined to comment on the investigation opened by the NBA about the conduct of its owner Robert Sarver after the publication of ESPN interviews with 70 employees of the Phoenix suns. Those interviewed by the American media describe a workplace sometimes toxic and hostile racism and sexism during Sarver’s 17-year tenure in Phoenix. The Balearic club has kept a scrupulous silence on the accusations to its maximum shareholder; neither the managers nor the coach of the first team Luis Garcia Plaza have expressed any opinion.

The history of Majorca In the last five years it has been closely linked to its largest shareholder, who also owns the Phoenix suns of the NBA. Since his arrival at the Balearic club, in January 2016, Sarver and the rest of the shareholders they have invested around 50 million euros to rescue the club of the economic insolvency in which it was, and place it in the First division of Spanish football after several consecutive promotions.

The NBA has launched an investigation into Suns managing partner Robert Sarver after allegations of toxic workplace culture, including misogyny and his use of racist language and slurs. pic.twitter.com/ayCx8KRxa8 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2021

The financier of Tucson (Arizona) came to Majorca after failing to buy the Scottish team Rangers Football Club. The money rejected by the British club -20 million euros- was used to acquire the majority of shares in a Mallorca that was then struggling in a major internal crisis. The differences between the former owners of the Mallorcan entity were not only debated in the administrative councils, but also settled in the courts of law.

Kohlberg, Díaz and Ortells, Senior Managers

Sarver It put an end to those turbulent times in the Balearic entity by applying a rigorous reorganization plan, which concluded this year by paying off a historic debt -27 million euros- with creditors and the Treasury that forced the club to file a bankruptcy in June of 2010. “Business as usual“(business as always), was one of the favorite phrases of the former CEO Maheta Molango, hired by Sarver, who does not travel very often to Majorca. He has delegated the management to the president and shareholder, the former American tennis player Andy Kohlberg and the Spanish managers Alfonso Diaz and Pablo Ortells.

The team led by Luis García Plaza is located in the middle of the table and has players of proven quality -among them the Japanese. Take kubo and the South Korean Kang in lee– to defend the permanence in the highest category of Spanish football. In the last two visits of Sarver to the island, the Majorca has suffered defeats before the Real Madrid (6-1) at the Santiago Bernabeú stadium, and in front of the Osasuna (2-3) in Son Moix.

He suffers with his team, but he also enjoys it, as he demonstrated at the party of the last promotion to First of the vermilion. Sarver published on social networks a photograph in which he poses with a naked torso, a scarf and a necklace with the Balearic club’s crest.