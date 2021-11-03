11/03/2021 at 21:17 CET

Drafting

The Mallorcan rapper, Josep Miquel Arenas, better known as Valtònyc, has offered an interview with the digitalVilaweb in which he states that “Majorca It would be made small and at the moment it has many ambitions that would not be possible there “. He affirms that right now he can “mobilize more people” than in 2018, when the Supreme Court ruling came out, although he is blunt: “I have to take advantage of it. Despite the fact that I am free, we cannot relax: freedom of expression is a right that we have to recover “.

Regarding the criticism received during these days, Valtònyc declares that “Some personalities who claim to be republican and internationalists have wanted to minimize and ridicule what happened, but personally it does not affect me. I know that they are the result of a cancer that exists within the movement, which is called partisanship. They only defend their soccer team for the statements that I have made and that have annoyed. And they have the right “.

The singer celebrates that “they have achieved that in Belgium no one can go to prison for what in the Spanish state has led fifteen rappers to be convicted” and adds that they could have taken advantage of what happened to “to destabilize Spain a little more”, although he believes that it has not interested “.

He also remembers Pablo Iglesias and Podemos: “It’s a shame, because a twenty-seven-year-old rapper, with his lawyers, has managed to change a law in a foreign country and make tangible politics, while they have not managed to overturn the gag law or the labor reform while they were in government and they promised to storm the sky “.

Defends that Not only will they not extradite him, but “they have used me to bring improvements to their society.” Thus, his objective from now on is “to go on the attack and get in sync with the entities and organizations in the country that want to add themselves in a tangible way to the defense of freedom of expression.”