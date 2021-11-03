11/02/2021

On at 22:58 CET

Arnau montserrat

The champion beat at half gas in Sweden. For Chelsea it was enough with a goal from Ziyech to beat Malmö by the minimum (0-1) and seal half a ticket to the second round. The other medium could be signed, virtually, by Juventus if they beat Zenit tonight. Both will play for the lead in the last two days of the group stage.

WRONG

CHE

Malmö

Dahlin; Anel, Nielsen, Brorsson; Berget (Larsson 86 ‘), Sergio Peña (Lewicki 58’), Innocent, Nanasi (Nalic 74 ‘), Rieks (Olsson 58’); Rakip (Birmancevic 86 ‘), Colak.

Chelsea

Mendy; Christensen, Thiago SIlva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech (Barkley 74 ‘), Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 74’); Havertz.

Referee

Felix Brych. (Germany) TA: Thiago Silva (69 ‘), Loftus-Cheek (80’).

Tuchel moved the squad and gave minutes to less common players with other starters. But of course, with the template that the ‘blues’ have, to see who dares to say that they were substitutes. Chelsea dominated possession with up to 75% but he lacked the last pass, the last dribble, the last shot to unravel a match that reached the break without goals.

Marcos Alonso was one of the most active for Londoners. Many offensive internships, a few shots and an infinity of lost centers that could not find the best spiker. Malmö also had its own. Colak, on the edge of the break, had a volley shot that licked the long stick of Mendy’s goal. A serious warning.

To avoid more, Chelsea came out in the form of a gale in the second half and a combination of Hudson-Odoi, Havertz and Ziyech’s final shot opened the can. A vital goal to avoid nervousness at the end. It is the first goal of the season for the Moroccan.

He emerged as a Dahlin figure as the minutes passed. The Malmö goalkeeper took it all out. The clearest one, a heads-up with Havertz that the German player did not know how to define in the best way either. Nor did he squeeze Tuchel’s set for more.

The result was going well for them and the Swedish team generated practically no danger. Mendy lived as a spectator plus the second half. If Juventus beat Zenit tonight, Chelsea will be virtually qualified by now.