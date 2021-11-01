11/01/2021 at 21:54 CET

X. Serrano

The Chelsea re-carbure. After chaining the only two defeats so far this year at the end of September, against the City in Premier and against Juve in the Champions League, the ‘blue’ side has scored six victories among all competitions. This Tuesday, the pupils of Thomas Tuchel they travel to Sweden to measure themselves against the humble Malmö, bottom of the group without points or goals in favor.

Anything other than a win for the Londoners, who won 4-0 at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, will be a major surprise. But despite the difference in level, the English team will have to face four sensitive losses.

Tuchel confirmed this Monday at a press conference that Mason Mount It will not be available for the game on Tuesday due to a disease that, as specified, “is not coronavirus & rdquor ;. In this way, the English international joins the already confirmed casualties of the injured Romelu lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic. Likewise, the German coach recovers Christian Pulisic, already overcome his ankle injury.

Hudson-Odoi as a paradigm

If he Chelsea has continued to win despite the accumulation of injuries has been, to a large extent, by the high level of the usual substitutes. Among them stands out Callum Hudson-Odoi. The youth squad ‘blue’, who in the summer asked to be transferred due to lack of minutes, has started three of the last four league games.

“We do not let him go because we are building a team and he is a piece in this puzzle & rdquor ;, said yesterday a Tuchel that affected the mental strength of his player: “To get a position on this team you have to give up. Callum is doing it. It is important that you remain consistent, be hungry and continue to progress& rdquor ;.

Hudson-Odoi has options to remain as a starter in a forward that would complete Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz as a more advanced man. Likewise, and although a radical change in the lineup is not expected, Tuchel could give entry to players with less load of minutes like the young center-back Trevoh Chalobah or the midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Tuchel He also sent a message to his men to avoid excesses of relaxation: “Maybe Malmö needs an extraordinary performance [para ganar], but will prepare for it. Any team of your level can do it, so we must be prepared, be humble and respectful because anything can happen& rdquor ;.

Probable lineups

Malmö: Dahlin; Larsson, Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson, Olsson; Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen; Birmancevic and Colak.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, M. Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, and Hudson-Odoi.