It is no secret to anyone that one of the sectors that was most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was entertainment, since thousands of productions had to stop, cancel or postpone their respective projects.

Around the world, these films or series have been released little by little, which were greatly affected, either by their filming or some by their premiere.

Many producers had to rely on digital streaming platforms to launch their respective projects, but many others wanted to wait for things to improve to project their project in a traditional way.

This last case was the one suffered by the film starring Jennifer López, Owen Wilson and the Colombian reggaeton player, Maluma, since for the latter it marked his beginnings in acting.

It is about the film entitled “Marry Me”, a romantic comedy that will hit theaters on February 14, 2022, Valentine’s Day.

Finally in February the romantic comedy of JLo, Maluma and Owen Wilson will be released. Photo: IG / jlo

It should be noted that the film has had to delay its premiere on more than one occasion, since it was Jennifer López herself who shared her interest in releasing it in a traditional way.

Her followers have always been important to her, so projecting it until 2022 means that several people will already have their respective doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

Trailer for “Marry Me”

And it is that it has been the Colombian interpreter and the New York singer who shared the first trailer of the story of a woman who is deceived by her fiancé and finds out the same day of her wedding.

In the clip, JLo is seen in the role of singer “Kat Valdéz”, a pop diva who is at the peak of her career and in love with another superstar, the seductive singer “Bastian” played by Maluma.

The singers are in the middle of their “Marry Me” tour and are supposed to get married in front of their fans on the stage of Radio City Music Hall in New York; however, fate has other plans.

The stars have wasted chemistry in their projects. Photo: ..

“Kat” finds out that “Bastian” is unfaithful to her and decides to cancel the wedding in front of thousands of people, where she meets a single dad and teacher named “Charlie” (Owen Wilson) who went to the show to please his daughter , a fan of the singer.

Spontaneously, “Kat” asks Charlie to marry her on stage and he agrees under pressure from the singer’s fans, thus begins an unforgettable love story between the superstar “Valdés” and a simple teacher who does not have nothing to do with its glamorous world.

Owen Wilson returns in his role as a heartthrob at 53 years of age. Photo: .

Maluma and JLo overflow with passion in “Marry Me”

It should be noted that since last year, the singers have already shared some secrets of the long-awaited film, as they gave away the songs: “Pa ‘Ti” and “Lonely”.

And it is that such is the chemistry of the Colombian and the New Yorker, who have left more than one with their mouths open, because on more than one occasion, they share kisses and caresses.

Previously, the Colombian singer has already shared how grateful he is to the 52-year-old interpreter, as it has given him many opportunities in the world of acting.

“Jennifer is the first person who let me dabble in acting. The first movie I’m going to make in my life is a Hollywood movie where Owen Wilson is; it’s something big,” Maluma told People en Español about his acting debut .

Maluma appreciates all the support he has received from JLo. Photo: YouTube.

