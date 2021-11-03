The singer Maluma surprised with a new look; He shocked his followers on Tuesday, shaving his blonde hair.

After Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known as Maluma, revealed that “Encanto”, the new Disney animated film, will be a part of it, he once again astonished his fans.

This Tuesday, the interpreter of “Happy the four”, published a reel of photographs on his Instagram account, with which he amazed his fans with a new style.

In the five images, the Colombian shows off his new cut and makes funny gestures.

In the publication, where you can see Maluma’s characteristic blonde hair now partially shaved, the singer placed four egg emojis at the bottom.

Maluma not only surprised his fans, but also his colleagues in the music industry, as they did not take long to comment on it.

Noel Schajris, remembered for being part of the pop group Sin Bandera, commented, “That look is what I want.”

“But I don’t think I look so cool like that. Hug you, brother, “he added.

The Colombian actress and presenter Juliana Galaviz was also present in the publication; commented four fire emojis to the singer.

Maluma fans also spoke about it between praise and compliments.

“Handsome”, “Oh, daddy”, “How beautiful”, “I’m in love”, “The most beautiful egg”, “I love it”, “Beautiful”, wrote some Internet users.

Although most of her followers approved of her new cut, some others lovingly let her know that they prefer her long hair.

“My hopes that you would grow your hair back have been murdered in cold blood”, “You would have left it long again,” wrote Maluma fans.

Meanwhile, the Colombian singer continues to work and soon his followers will be able to see him in the new Disney movie.

The film is about the family history of the “Madrigal”, who are in direct contact with magic, as it is present in their house.

Each of the family members has a magical gift except “Maribel”, the protagonist of the story, something that will pose a problem when their magical house begins to be destroyed.

Together with the character of the Colombian singer, the protagonist will have to discover how to save his house and find out what happens with his magic.

Maluma plays “Mariano”, the heartthrob of “Encanto”, a film inspired by Colombia and which will hit theaters on November 25th.