Maluma shows off his girlfriend as a Christmas gift

Last night the handsome singer Maluma shows off his amazing Christmas gift, showing himself more in love than ever and enjoying these dates with someone very special to him.

There is no doubt that at these parties christmas, surprises are just around the corner.

And such was the case of Maluma, who did not hesitate to share with his millions of fans the arrival of the love of his life.

It was through his official Instagram account where the famous reggaeton player shared the emotional moment.

With a photograph where they appear in front of his luxurious Christmas tree, which was surrounded by various gifts, Maluma did not hesitate to take his girlfriend by the waist and give her a tremendous kiss, which was recorded on a beautiful postcard.

This is how with the description: “Thank you, Santa”, the interpreter of ‘Hawaii’, was happily surprised with the arrival of Susana Gómez, his girlfriend.

In addition, in some of his stories, the Colombian shared some details of his sophisticated and elegant Christmas dinner, which included various desserts, fruit and an extravagant Christmas decoration.

Finally, in the last of his stories, the singer wished happy holidays to his millions of admirers, fans, friends and family.

Merry Christmas, we love you, good health, have an amazing time with yours, “he shared.

The photo was shared more than 20 hours ago and so far has more than 2 million likes from his followers and endless comments where they wish him the best.

On the other hand, until now little or nothing was known about the new relationship of the Colombian singer Maluma.

However, for several months she has already had a face and in fact, it has been she herself who has decided to unleash the matter and for that reason she has published a series of images through her social channels.

The truth is that it has nothing to do with his ex-girlfriend Natalia Barúlich, because without a doubt she is totally different, a radical change but very much in her style.

It should be noted that Susana is far from the profile of a famous girlfriend, because she is an architect and does not dedicate herself to any artistic profession, without a doubt a point that the Colombian singer must have liked to take the next step, since it is most likely that this way you feel better in your relationship.