Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known by his stage name Maluma, finally revealed what was already an open secret. In the middle of Christmas, he introduced his new girlfriend: Susana gomez.

The Colombian singer took advantage of the Christmas celebration to post a photo with his new girlfriend on Instagram. “Thank you Santa,” he wrote in the caption next to a red heart emoji and shared a blurred image where he can be seen kissing his girlfriend. The post quickly surpassed two million likes and was filled with comments celebrating the bleaching of romance.

After several months of rumors and elusive messages from the musician, thanks to the investigation of the fans and some leaks from the family’s own inner circle, it was finally known that he is in a relationship with Susana, a friend of his who not part of the artistic environment. The reactions of the musician’s colleagues in the post serve to confirm that this story began a long time ago and that the Colombian wanted to keep it a secret.

According to what has transpired in various entertainment portals, Maluma’s new girlfriend is an architect. They also revealed that he recently got divorced. Since your Instagram account is private, only a handful of followers have the privilege of viewing the content you post. You can only see a profile photo in which Susana covers her face with a glass, as if to continue increasing the mystery.

Not only is it the first time that Maluma is shown with Susana Gómez, but it is also the first woman to appear in the singer’s love life after the resounding separation from the model Natalia Barulich, who later was in a relationship with the Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. It is even said that this break inspired the musician to compose “Hawaii”, one of his latest hits.

The Colombian singer received Christmas in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by his family and with his new girlfriend. And how could it be otherwise, he documented everything on social media. In a thoughtful post full of Christmas spirit, he wrote: “Yesterday I felt like a child again, thank you for all the messages and good Christmas wishes.”

And he closed: “I hope you have spent it with your family full of love. Without a doubt this is my favorite time of the year. Thanks!”. In the photo that accompanies the text, you can see the look he chose to wait for Santa Claus: red sweater, black pants and matching black boots.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the singer shared an intimate moment through his Instagram stories with his sister Manuela and in that way he revealed a skill that few knew, not even his most staunch fans.

The person in charge of filming and publishing the scene was their mother, Marlli Elízabeth Arias, who added a “I love you”. In the short video you can see Maluma very concentrated making braids in his sister’s hair: “Hahaha in case you didn’t know, Manuela, my sister, made me an expert in braids,” wrote the musician.

