

Local agents detained the suspect identified as Germarcus David.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for his alleged connection to the shooting deaths of his four children and the children’s grandmother, who were found in a home in Lancaster, California, on Sunday night, local authorities said.

Officers in the case arrived at a home in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane, after receiving a call around 10:27 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported in a press release.

Upon entering the house they found the children’s grandmother, a woman in her 50s with gunshot wounds to the upper torso, plus a girl and three boys, who according to the police, were less than 12 years old with injuries to the upper torso. The five people were declared dead at the scene by the paramedics who treated them, reported KTLA.

After the find, the police arrested a subject identified as Germarcus David, 29, father of the children and son-in-law of the murdered woman after showing up in the lobby of the Lancaster sheriff’s station, the Sheriff’s Department reported, arresting him Monday morning on $ 2 million bond.

Relatives told KTLA that the victims were found by the children’s mother, who is the daughter of the murdered 50-year-old woman.

In a video of the scene, ambulances and police cars were shown moving through the suburban neighborhood while the authorities investigated the house that was closed with police tape.

“This is not something you would think would happen in your neighborhood. They were a beautiful family. This is sad. It’s crazy, ”a neighbor of the victims told ABC7, who remained anonymous.

So far the authorities have not revealed the identity of the victims and the details were released shortly after the events.

Lancaster police reported that anyone with key information about the murders should contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Office at 323-890-5500, and those who wish to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

