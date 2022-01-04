

Quiñones faces an attempted murder charge.

Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department / Courtesy

Miami-Dade County Police reported the arrest of a man who attempted to strangle a woman with a shoelace at a bus stop near Miami International Airport on Sunday morning.

The subject identified as Aaron Quiñones, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, police said in a statement Sunday night.

So far, investigators are looking for a person involved in the fight and anyone who witnessed the incident. According to the police, A man who tried to stop the assassination attempt, and made Quiñones flee, left the scene before the authorities arrived.

The identity of the 26-year-old woman has not been disclosed, this in application of a law to protect victims of this type of crime, reported El Nuevo Herald.

Meanwhile, the arrest reports stated that Although Quiñones does not have a registered permanent address, the police assured that it is from Miami.

Sunday’s events occurred around 11:00 a.m., when the woman was waiting for a bus at the time that Quiñones approached her from behind and tried to strangle her with a shoelace. In seeking to defend himself, the attacker repeatedly hit her with a closed fist on her face and parts of her body, an arrest affidavit said.

Moments later, a man described by the Miami-Dade police as a “good Samaritan” intervened in the fight moments before Quiñones tried to flee and was arrested a few blocks away after his description matched the one reported to 911. .

Rescuers managed to attend to the victim on the spot and after talking with the authorities, the woman identified Quiñones as her aggressor.

The authorities asked any citizen who has any information about the case, or who has been a victim of Quiñones, to call the Miami-Dade police at (305) 867-7373, or to Crime Stoppers at (866) 471-8477.

