

Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., 39, would have had consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl, with whom he had a baby.

Photo: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy

The man suspected of kill five people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, after a run-over of a Christmas parade, he is on the sex offender registry after being convicted of sexual seduction of a minor by strupo.

Estrupo is when a person, generally of legal age and using their superiority, has sex with a teenage girl that conscious to the act.

In the case of the conviction of 39-year-old Darrell Edward Brooks Jr., this I would have had consensual sex with a young girl 15 years old, with whom she had a baby.

Brooks Jr. was convicted on November 1, 2006 in Sparks, Nevada, and was initially sentenced to probation, according to the 3 News report.

Subsequently, on June 23, 2016 he was arrested by the Sparks police in conjunction with agents of the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) for failing to obey the sex offender laws.

Brooks is a level 2 offender, the second most serious class of sex offenders on the Nevada Sex Offender Registry.

Convicts below this level remain on the list for 25 years and must appear personally before the Police every 180 days.

Since 1999, Brooks has been criminally charged 16 times.

Brooks Jr. was recently released from prison after being accused of hitting a woman with a car, who would be the mother of his son, in the middle of a domestic dispute. The victim had to be treated at the hospital.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said Monday it is investigating the circumstances in which his bail was reduced.

The authorities ruled out that Sunday’s massive hit-and-run, which left 5 dead and 48 wounded in Waukesha, during a Christmas parade it was a terrorist attack.

The Washington Post, citing a security source, reported that the suspect was fleeing a knife fight when he rushed into the parade aboard a red SUV-type SUV. This version has not been confirmed by the authorities.

The suspect knocked down several fences set up for the parade and charged into the crowd.

Brooks Jr. was arrested by police not far from the area where the incident took place.

The group The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, which were parading at the time of the accident, confirmed on its Facebook page that several of its members lost their lives. Brooks Jr. faces first-degree murder charges, among others.