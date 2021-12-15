

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, of Columbus, faces capital murder charges in Alabama for the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl.

Photo: Russell County Sheriff / Courtesy

The suspect facing capital punishment in Alabama for the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl carries a criminal record of child abuse.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, of Columbus, faces capital murder charges in Alabama, where the body of Kamarie Holland was found Monday night.

The little girl’s remains were found in a vacant house where Williams used to live in Phenix City.

Apparently the girl died of suffocationRussell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said Tuesday at a press conference with members of the Columbus Police and the county attorney.

“It is a sad moment to have to talk about this 5-year-old girl. We are working on a case of a minor who did absolutely nothing wrong, “said Taylor.

For his part, District Attorney Rick Chancey described the case as “horrendous” and that more details continue to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Kamarie was reported missing in Columbus, Georgia, in the morning hours of Monday. Christie Hoskins, mother of the victim, called 911 at around 6:15 am to report that, upon waking up, the girl was absent and the front door of the house was open.

The youngest’s father, Corey Holland, lives in Phenix City.

Detectives did not specify how they identified Williams as the suspect. But, according to the data available at the time, the man is acquainted with Hoskins.

Investigators in Georgia contacted authorities in Alabama after receiving information that Williams would be in Phenix City.

Hotel employees told officers that Williams and his uncle were staying at the scene and had arrived approximately 30 minutes earlier. At the same time, authorities collected information about the home where the man previously resided, and went to the scene where they found the body. Researchers do not rule out sexual abuse as part of the attack.

Kiro 7 television reported that Williams was charged in 2009 in Russell County with child molestation. However, he was acquitted of the charges three years later. Additionally, he was suspected of the death of a child under 1 year of age in Alaska, but could not proceed with the case due to lack of evidence.