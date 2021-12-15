

Man is accused of poisoning his wife with ice cream.

David L. Pettis, 58, was charged with murder in the first degree for killing his wife Peggy through controlled drugs in a lethal quantity placed in an ice cream cone.

According to court documents, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge in July 2019However, during the trial that began on November 30 in the Spokane County Superior Court, several indications were found that point to him as guilty.

Pettis revealed to prosecutors that found his wife on her back between her room and the bathroom around 10:30 at night; the elderly man argued that he did not notice when his partner fell to the floor because he was sleeping on the couch.

Throughout the investigation, David L. Pettis gave the police a box with various pills including hydrocodone and trazodone, which are only sold with a prescription. In reported calls to the medical examiner’s office, Peggy’s husband revealed that the victim used to mix his pills with alcohol and did so the night before he died.

Despite Pettis’ statements, detectives found that none of the drugs could be related to Peggy’s death, as they were not labeled with his name and the toxicology report revealed that his body had multiple drugs like: hydrocodone, trazodone and Benadryl, but not alcohol as her husband had stated.

Peggy’s sister, who was also her neighbor, revealed to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office that she believed that his death was related to a financial issue for the excessive expenses of David L. Pettis. He also noted that his sister occasionally took hydrocodone to treat back pain and that she did not drink until she was intoxicated.

Pettis is also said to have disclosed in official documents that Peggy needed to take her crushed medicine, mixed with ice cream, and then drink alcohol.

Along with the statements of Peggy’s sister, the researchers found that the victim purchased life insurance valued at $ 150,000 of which he was the sole beneficiary; When the police questioned Pettis about his own life insurance, he said he tried to buy one, but was denied due to his medical problems.

Their daughter, Elizabeth Culp, said she felt “terrible” about the verdict: “I feel worse than before because I know my dad didn’t kill her and it certainly wasn’t premeditated.”

