

Agents in Virginia reported that the deceased was receiving mental health treatment.

Authorities in Virginia reported that a man died Friday after overturning his car after being pursued by police., while the subject was shooting at the officers and several cars that passed near him, reported the Virginia State Police Department.

Agents were searching for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, for an emergency custody warrant issued Friday afternoon, authorities said, presuming he had a weapon, NBC Washington reported.

When the suspect was to be detained by a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy, Yates fled in a 2018 Chevrolet Coloradosaid the police.

Authorities reported that during the chase, Yates not only shot at police, but also shot at vehicles that passed nearby in the counties where he was being pursued.

But nevertheless, Yates’ life came to an end after crashing into an embankment causing his Chevrolet to roll overthe police reported.

Investigators said Yates died at the scene and two guns were found inside the overturned car. So far no injuries have been reported.

Last week, police in the town of Culpeper, Virginia, responded to a call related to a mental health case involving Yates. An emergency custody order was obtained and the youth was placed in treatmentThe Culpeper Star Exponent reported.

Yates was released from treatment on Tuesday, authorities said. Three days later, another warrant was requested on his behalf, which was the one that triggered Friday’s shooting and his fatal fate.

While the Virginia police carried out the investigation, they enabled the number 540-829-7400 and email questions@vsp.virginia.gov in case anyone has important information to help the case.

