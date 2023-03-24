Man married to a rag doll celebrates the birth of his third daughter on networks: “Welcome”

It is the unwritten law, not to get into the relationships of others, everyone is free to do what they see fit in the couple’s dynamics. The case of a young Colombian is living proof of that.

Cristian has 3 children with Natalia, his wife, a rag doll

Cristian Montenegro is a 49-year-old Colombian who went viral months ago for giving details of his love and sexual relationship with a rag doll, with whom he is totally in love and they have even had children together.

As reported ExcelsiorCristian returned to the news headlines after revealing to his fans that he would be a father for the third time and that his wife, Natalia, the rag doll, is pregnant.

To celebrate the news, the man published a series of photos where he appears with his beloved wife and their two young children, Adolfo Daniel and Lady María, wearing a flannel with the sentence “Papa de Sammy”, the name with which they named their third child. , who is on the way.

Natalia gave birth to Sammy, her third child

Although it was news totally out of the current reality, his followers gave him words of support and congratulations for growing his family of rags.

“If it weren’t for the dolls, I’d be lonelier than anyone. At least I have something. With my Natalia we watch TV and talk about everything. They do not know how much I love her, I have endured this whole year with her, ”he said on this occasion.

Currently, Cristian shared images of what would be the delivery of Natalia, the rag doll, and the arrival of her third child. In the audiovisual material Natalia appears in a bed, which would simulate a hospital, while Cristian holds little Sammy in her arms, obviously made of cloth.

That news in his life was used to show his family tree to all his followers on TikTok.